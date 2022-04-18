ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsville, TX

Naval Air Station- Kingsville preparing for hurricane season through annual drills

By Site Administrator
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 1 day ago
Naval Air Station-Kingsville is getting ready for hurricane season as it begins on June 1 and is expected to be a busy one.

Teams at NAS-Kingsville will go through annual hurricane preparedness exercises, and the training will help the Navy experience multiple storm-related scenarios and test their ability to respond to tropical weather.

Military officials say the drills start April 18, and will end April 29. Potential traffic delays going in and out of NAS-Kingsville are anticipated.

Loudspeakers and tornado siren testing will likely be heard on the military base, but officials say it is all a part of the scheduled training.

"We will do everything we can to minimize the impact to the local community and we appreciate your patience and cooperating during this exercise," said NAS Kingsville Commanding Officer Capt. Thomas Korsmo.

Hurricane season begins on June 1 and ends on November 30.

KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

