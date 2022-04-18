ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Why so many Utah nurses are leaving the workforce

By Trevor Smith
ABC4
ABC4
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qUiQG_0fCeft1y00

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Dr. Andy Nydegger from the Utah Nurses Association said that their organization held a conference on nurse burnout 4-6 months before the COVID-19 pandemic began in earnest.

ABC4 spoke with him about nurse burnout in 2022 as COVID-19 enters the endemic phase.

“Nurse burnout is a decades-long problem,” says Dr. Nydegger, dispelling public assumption that it was something unique to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Its been a huge topic for many years.” He confirmed COVID-19 has indeed exacerbated nurse burnout, and brought it to the forefront of public discussion. Dr. Nydegger fears that as COVID-19 gradually slows down, nursing burnout will stop getting the kind of long-term attention it needs to be solved. “I don’t really see an end in sight for nurse burnout as COVID-19 slows down.”

How to prevent overdose deaths in Utah

“Nurses didn’t stop caring about the patient,” says Dr. Nydegger. Instead, nurses are simply tired and overworked, leading to early retirement and career changes.

Utah specifically has suffered from a loss of leaders and instructors in nursing, as fewer young nurses are staying in the field long enough to become mentors.

Regarding possible solutions to prevent nursing burnout, Dr. Nydegger says it’s more complicated than simply raising nurse wages. Instead, he says the primary problem causing nurse burnout is the low ratio of nurses to patients. This leads to nurses feeling tired and overworked when they should be feeling “comfortable and safe” in their workplace.

In addition to decreasing nurses’ stress load, a higher nurse to patient ratio in Utah will help prevent errors in patient care, increasing patient safety.

Solving nursing burnout will also treat the underlying causes for higher numbers of nurses seeking employment as agency or travel nurses.

Afghan female special forces soldier fought alongside U.S. resettles in Utah

When asked what Utahns can do to help prevent nurse burnout, Dr. Nydegger said to get vaccinated and to keep engaging in good health practices in general. A healthy general population means less stressful work for nurses in Utah. He also mentioned that social support for nurses can make a big difference such as saying “thank you” to nurses.

Finally, Dr. Nydegger encourages Utahns to join the nursing workforce.

A higher number of nurses working means a more tolerable distribution of stressful work. He also mentions that there are many different kinds of jobs in nursing that don’t involve being on a hospital floor such as administration and community nursing.

You can learn more about the Utah Nursing Association here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 10

Daniel Kinsley
1d ago

They are burned out because Dr’s make them do most of their own job while getting 0 respect & appreciation. Not to mention the fact that everyone was working overtime during the “pandemic” only to be discarded like trash if they questioned efficacy of the “vaccine” or declined getting it regardless of the fact that they ALL had already been naturally vaccinated via infection.🤷🏼‍♂️

Reply(1)
6
R Bryce Bennett
1d ago

Well they did not stand up for nurses rights in Utah and their pay sucks in the entire medical establishment in Utah.

Reply
5
Related
ABC4

Utah’s least populated cities

(ABC4) – According to the 2020 census these were the least populated cities of Utah. How many of these have you been to? 10. Ophir, Utah Population: 65 Ophir was established around 1870 and was named after a town in the Bible. A mining town quickly popped up in the area. The silver eventually ran […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah ranked the 10th best state to raise a family

UTAH (ABC4) – The beauty offered by the Beehive State is one of the many reasons people flock to Utah. However, a recent study conducted by Babysense suggests that the state’s safety is one of the many reasons more Americans than ever are moving to SLC and its surrounding areas.  According to their research, Utah […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Did recent snowfall affect Utah’s drought crisis?

UTAH (ABC4) – As Utah continues experiencing an unprecedented drought, environmentalists are constantly hoping Mother Nature will replenish Utah’s water levels. With recent snowstorms and moisture blanketing Utah, how much did the weather activity help snowpack levels? “Utah has been in drought eight of the last 10 years, and this year’s disappointing snowpack is not […]
UTAH STATE
deseret.com

Opinion: Working to empower women in Utah’s workforce

This is our mission to help support women within the video production and photography industry in Utah. As three women working in production and photography, we bonded over similar challenges we have faced in our careers — from lower pay, to harassment, to people doubting our credibility just because of our gender. Once we started working at BW Productions and had a safe place to express our concerns, we knew we wanted to help other women and challenge the industry norms.
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Health
State
Utah State
ABC4

Case of bird flu has been discovered in Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – Agricultural officials have confirmed that a case of the bird flu has been discovered in Utah on Monday. The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) says the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) virus was discovered in a small flock of backyard birds in Utah County on Friday. “Our state veterinarian’s office […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Woman caught with ‘slightly obstructed’ windshield in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Troopers stopped a woman who was driving a car with a “slightly-obstructed” view on Monday. The Utah County Sheriff’s Office stopped a driver who was spotted with a coat of snow still covering the majority of her windshield. Troopers say the suspect is a 23-year-old woman, but her identity has […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Nursing#Overdose Deaths
ABC4

Police find abducted Utah teenage girl in Texas

MONDAY 3/22/22 5:16 p.m. SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Police have located a Utah teenage girl who was abducted from Magna. Unified Police Department (UPD) says 14-year-old Areli Esmeralda Arroyo Asuna has been found in Texas. Police say the suspect, 20-year-old David Lopez, is also in custody at this time. The conditions surrounding their […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
ABC4

Utah woman killed in hiking fall remembered as ‘the best mom’

RICHFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – One week ago, 26-year-old Candice Thompson was hiking with her husband when she fell to her death. Colton, who says Candice was his high school sweetheart, told ABC4 on Sunday that he’s been overwhelmed by the community’s support after the tragedy. “I don’t know how we will ever be able to […]
UTAH STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Eye Witness Stories of the Bear Lake Monster on the Idaho, Utah Boarder Will Keep You From Swimming

I watched Jaws when I was far to young and still have a slight fear of swimming in lakes and rivers if I cant see my feet in the water. Even as an adult there is a little fear in me that something that I cant see will grab me and pull me down. After hearing and reading the stories about the Bear Lake Monster, I don't think I would be brave enough to swim at least not deep and definitely not at night in the massive lake.
IDAHO STATE
ABC4

This popular diner chain will be offering endless breakfasts for $6.99

UTAH (ABC4) – As inflation causes prices to soar across the board affecting food and gas, one national diner chain is hoping to make eating out a little less taxing on your wallet. Denny’s, the nationwide diner chain will be offering an endless breakfast for the low price of $6.99. The company says the promotion, […]
103.5 KISSFM

Don’t Move Here! The 10 Worst Places to Live in Idaho

As you can imagine, there are a lot of qualities that must be taken into consideration when considering where one should live. Things that make up the livability of a town or city include:. Crime rates. Unemployment rates. Average incomes. Home values. Education ratings. Poverty levels. Number of jobs. Entertainment...
IDAHO STATE
ABC4

ABC4

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy