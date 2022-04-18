ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LPGA women’s golf tour stopping in Utah

HURRICANE, Utah — On Thursday, 120 professional women golfers will play in the second annual Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) at Copper Rock Golf Course outside of St. George.

The Championship is one stop on the Epson Tour after which travels to Kansas, Florida, South Carolina, and Michigan, among other states.

25-year-old Bailey Tardy looks to repeat her win from the last time the Tour stopped in Utah at the same venue, and bring home part of the $200,000 purse.

Utah native Hailey Sturgeon has earned an invited spot in the Tournament, which is sponsored by KSLsports.com. For the last three years, the associate professional at a Salt Lake City course has been named the Rolex Utah Section Women’s Player of the Year.

LPGA Tour members will compete for $85 million in official purses in 2022, the largest ever presented to the world’s best female golfers across 34 official events.


