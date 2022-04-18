ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man sets world record by seeing Spider-Man: No Way Home 292 times

By Sinead Butler
Indy100
Indy100
 1 day ago

Spider-Man: No Way Home broke box office records as the biggest film of 2021 - and now the blockbuster has helped one Florida moviegoer break the record for the “most cinema productions attended of the same film."

There was no way home for Ramiro Alanis who watched the superhero film starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Macguire an impressive 292 times at the movie theatre in the period between 16 December 2021 and 15 March 2022 to earn the Guinness World Record title.

This means in total Alanis has spent 720 hours, or 30 days watching the 2hr 28-minute movie (including the credits), not to mention around $3,400 on tickets - now you would definitely need a lot of popcorn to sit through all those screenings.

However, it's not the first time Alanis has broken this world record, as he achieved the honour back in 2019 by watching Avengers Endgame 191 times (breaking the record previously held by Joanne Connor in Australia, who watched Bohemian Rhapsody 108 times earlier that year).

But this was beaten by Arnaud Klein who managed to clinch the title in 2020 when he watched French film Kaamelott: First Installment 204 times.

To be eligible to hold the record, part of the rules meant that Alanis was not allowed to nap, use his phone, nor go to the toilet while the film played on the big screen, a lesson he soon learned when attempting his last record after 11 of his viewings were disqualified for him taking a bathroom break.

He was also required to give his movie tickets as evidence and also get a statement from a theatre attendant to confirm Alanis stayed for the entirety of the film.

In order to win the title back, Alanis watched the film five times per day for the first few weeks and noted that late-night viewings were the most challenging as the multiple viewings caused him to have headaches.

He explained to Guinness World Records that taking the time to watch the film so many times while also juggling other important things in life and "trying to stay put mentally with work, family and the attempt," didn't come without its difficulties. Such was his dedication, Alanis - who is a personal trainer - sacrificed his passion for going to the gym during his record attempt.

Of course, having watched the film 292 times it's no surprise that Alanis can "pretty much recite the dialogue along with the movie", and he did just that at his final screening.

Alanis decided to go for the record once again in honour of his grandmother Juany, who passed away in 2019 before she could see her grandson's Guinness World Record achievement.

"She was my #1 supporter and I want to remain the record holder," he said.

He also had a warning for those wanting to better his record.

“If anyone tries to break my record again, I want them to think twice before attempting it," Alanis added.

