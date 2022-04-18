ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coshocton County, OH

Local News Briefs: No injuries in Clark Township wreck

By Coshocton Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
 2 days ago

No injuries in Clark Township wreck

COSHOCTON — The Coshocton County Sheriff's Office reported a single-vehicle crash at 10:52 p.m. Sunday on County Road 19, near Ohio 60 in Clark Township.

Authorities said Toby L. Rice, 39, of Millersburg, was traveling east when he failed to negotiate a curve and lost control of the vehicle. It went off the left side of the road and struck a tree before coming to rest.

Rice was treated and released on scene. Assisting were Coshocton County Emergency Medical Services, Killbuck Township and Walhonding Valley fire departments and Prince's Wrecker Service.

Lank bank to meet

COSHOCTON — The Coshocton County Land Reutilization Corporation will meet in regular session at 1 p.m. May 9 in the Coshocton County Commissioners Office. The last regular meeting was canceled as there was no business to discuss.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Local News Briefs: No injuries in Clark Township wreck

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Coshocton County, OH
Local
Ohio Accidents
City
Millersburg, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Coshocton, OH
Coshocton County, OH
Crime & Safety
Coshocton County, OH
Accidents
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Roosters closes after shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in stable condition after a shooting Tuesday evening at a north Columbus restaurant that was the scene of a fatal shooting in February of this year. According to Columbus police, the shooting happened at approximately 6:53 p.m. at the Roosters restaurant on the 2400 block of East Dublin […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

1 dead following attempted robbery at Ohio AutoZone

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police are investigating an attempted robbery at an AutoZone on W. Third Street. According to Sgt. James Gallagher with the Dayton Police Department, officers responded to a robbery in progress at the AutoZone just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 17, 2022. During their initial investigation, they determined the suspect […]
DAYTON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local News#Briefs#Traffic Accident#Prince S Wrecker Service#Coshocton Tribune
NBC4 Columbus

Woman dies in three-vehicle crash in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 44-year-old from Mansfield died Monday morning after a three-vehicle crash in Chillicothe, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers say that the crash occurred just before 10 a.m. on US-23 where Jaclyn Sitnek lost control of her car and struck a guardrail off the right […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NBC4 Columbus

Shooting near downtown Columbus leaves 1 person dead

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting early Saturday morning.   According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 2:08 a.m., officers were called to the area of Cleveland Avenue and E. Spring Street on the report of a shooting.   When police arrived on scene, they found a male victim […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

CPD: Man asks for application, shoots manager at pizza shop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 26-year-old pizza shop manager is hospitalized after Columbus police said he was shot at the store Monday night. According to Columbus police, the shooting happened at a Papa John’s pizza shop on the 2900 block of East Main Street at approximately 10:17 p.m. Police said a man walked into the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Summit County warns residents of phishing scam

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Summit County is warning residents of a phishing scam that attempts to get personal information from unsuspecting people. If you get an email from “info@co.summitoh.net,” which is a phony email, do not respond, do not click any links and do not provide personal information, the county warns in a Facebook […]
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
The Coshocton Tribune

The Coshocton Tribune

889
Followers
478
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

coshocton, coshocton county, ohio, coshocton newspaper, coshocton news, warsaw news, west lafayette news

 http://coshoctontribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy