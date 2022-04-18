ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

GO in the Know: Tax Day Tips & Top Financial News for April 18

By Gary Dudak
Happy Tax Day, everyone. Hopefully you all are in pretty good shape with Uncle Sam, and for you late filers, here are some last-minute tips to help you out. On top of that, GOBankingRates has the lowdown on some of the most important financial news stories of the day.

The Big Lead: Tax Day Deals

From 7-Eleven to The Cheesecake Factory, many companies are offering Tax Day 2022 deals, discounts and freebies to drum up some business. Here are some of the best to be had today.

Economy Spotlight: Stimulus Update

Pennsylvania residents could receive an additional $2,000 stimulus check through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA)-funded $500 million PA Opportunity Program.

Well That’s Interesting: Teens & Financial Literacy

More than half of U.S. teens feel unprepared to finance their futures, according to a new survey from Junior Achievement and Citizens Financial Group.

Bonus: 18 Investing Terms You Need To Know

Asset allocation? Short selling? Here are 18 investing terms that you should really understand before you jump in with both feet.

