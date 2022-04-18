ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskingum County, OH

Danny Brenneman taking JFS reins in Muskingum County

By Leonard L. Hayhurst, Coshocton Tribune
 2 days ago

COSHOCTON — Danny Brenneman hopes he can take the experience from working for Coshocton County Job and Family Services for 27 years to a larger agency in adjacent Muskingum County.

Brenneman started as a juvenile case manager in 1995 in Coshocton County and held various positions before becoming executive director in 2017. He'll take the executive director post for Muskingum County Job and Family Services on April 25, replacing the retiring Troy McCollister. The new director for Coshocton County JFS has yet to be named.

"We always tell the folks in our job club and job services that sometimes opportunities come along even if you're not looking. I can say that's what happened this time for me," Brenneman said. "I was offered the position and made the decision to take the dive."

While Muskingum County JFS does not include children welfare and family and children first council, as Coshocton does, it is a bigger agency. Brenneman will go from overseeing about 65 employees to 115. Muskingum JFS includes child support enforcement, public assistance, human services and Ohio Means Jobs workforce development.

On the jobs side, he sees Coshocton and Muskingum counties on the rise economically. This is thanks to the Intel plant moving into Licking County and other companies moving to or expanding in the region. Connected positions should also see a boost from construction to IT, he said.

"I've been hoping and saying for years that those opportunities will come to the Coshocton County area," Brenneman said. "I really feel confident, especially the younger folks in the community, are going to have opportunities to have them stick around."

However, Brenneman knows that needs in Muskingum County will probably be different than those of Coshocton County. While JFS branches across the state are governed by the same state mandates, they all don't look the same.

"When you get to the local level, there's always a different flavor based on the culture, based on the local economy, based on the local population and the needs of that community. I'm very aware some of those needs and the local twist on services here in Coshocton will look a little different in Muskingum County," he said. "The principles that I'll take forward as far as the types of services offered to the community, those should be fairly closely correlated, but there will be a Muskingum County twist on it."

Brenneman said one of his questions for representatives in Muskingum County was if their social service agencies and officials were as close knit as the ones in Coshocton County. He was assured they were.

"I anticipate while things will be on a slightly larger scale, we'll probably be able to be involved in some of the same positive professional relationship as here," he said.

Leonard Hayhurst is a community content coordinator and general news reporter for the Coshocton Tribune with close to 15 years of local journalism experience and multiple awards from the Ohio Associated Press. He can be reached at 740-295-3417 or llhayhur@coshoctontribune.com. Follow him on Twitter at @llhayhurst.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Danny Brenneman taking JFS reins in Muskingum County

