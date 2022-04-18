ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Rooftop park opens at Pier 57 in Hudson River Park

By CBSNewYork Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23mSyB_0fCecn9t00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L5wWB_0fCecn9t00
Rooftop park opens on Pier 57 00:23

NEW YORK -- A new rooftop pier is open for visitors in New York City.

The 80,000 square foot rooftop park is at Hudson River Park's Pier 57.

It will be open to the public all year from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The park will also serve as an outdoor screening location for the yearly Tribeca Film Festival beginning in 2022.

Later Monday afternoon, Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams will attend the opening ceremony.

Watch streaming live at 2:30 p.m. on CBS News New York.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Judge allows Trump Organisation to keep golf course in the Bronx in ruling against NYC

A judge on Friday rejected New York City’s appeal and ruled that the Trump Organisation can continue to operate a city-owned golf course in the Bronx. New York City authorities had ended the organisation’s contract to operate the Ferry Point golf course last February – in the aftermath of the 6 January 2021 Capitol riots. It had said at that time the Trump brand was “synonymous with an insurrection against the federal government”, and thus destroyed the golf course’s ability to draw “professional tournament-quality events”.The city had, around the same time, also cancelled the company’s contracts to run two ice...
GOLF
Page Six

Eric Adams dines with ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo again

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo dined with Mayor Eric Adams again Tuesday night at Daniel Boulud’s French eatery Le Pavillon, Page Six has learned. Sources say Cuomo arrived at 7:15 p.m. to the upscale eatery and headed to the back of the restaurant when he spotted Adams’ chief of staff Frank Carone dining with power PR veteran Ken Sunshine. Sunshine was chief of staff for Mayor David Dinkins from 1990 to 1993.
FOOD & DRINKS
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Outrageous: Why Aren’t There Dog Cakes in the Hudson Valley?

I can't believe I'm saying this, but why is it so hard to get a cake for your dog in the Hudson Valley?. Let me explain: I don't want a cake for my dog. At least I don't want to want one. I grew up with canine companions my entire life and I never dreamt that I'd consider feeding them anything more than kibble and the occasional treat. But here I am. Maybe my issue is that I couldn't get one even if I wanted one, because try as hard as I can, I can't find a business in the Hudson Valley that makes a cake (not treats, but a cake) for dogs. I know I'm not crazy because the do exist elsewhere in New York. Here are the closest options:
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Government
WCBD Count on 2

Parts of Ashley River Park closed through Wednesday

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)-The new Ashley River Park will have some closures this week. Dorchester County officials say “there are a few issues that need to be addressed,” after being open for a week. The park opened earlier in March. The Splash Pad will remain closed Monday through Wednesday, with the playground being closed on […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
96.1 The Breeze

New Yorkers Relocate to This State the Most

There are quite a few reasons why a New Yorker might consider leaving the Empire State, but have you ever wondered where those turncoats are moving to?. Newly released data from the US Census Bureau paints an interesting picture of how people have migrated across the country over the last few years. New York State, which lost a seat in Congress due to the slowed population growth, has seen soem siginficant changes in resident counts lately.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

NYC woman charged in Broadway coach's death watched as ambulance arrived at scene, then went into hiding: cops

NEW YORK – The New York woman accused of manslaughter in the unprovoked death of an 87-year-old Broadway vocal coach shook her in court on Tuesday as she was ordered held on $500,000 bail – and sources say will likely be released – despite the fact that prosecutors revealed she watched an ambulance arrive at the scene after the attack but then went into hiding.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TODAY.com

Watch Anthony Anderson hitchhike home in New York City

Actor Anthony Anderson recently moved to New York to film “Law & Order,” and a few strangers helped welcome him to the neighborhood by providing a ride home from a big shopping trip. Watch the funny clip Anderson shared of him hitchhiking with the group.March 24, 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hudson River Park#Rooftop#Pier 57 00 23#Cbs News New York
94.3 Lite FM

Ever Seen a Star on a Hudson Valley House? They Signify Something Special

A five-pointed star hanging on the outside of a house has an interesting meaning. If you spend any time driving around the Hudson Valley, you already know that we live in one of the world's most beautiful places!! We have some amazing views, incredible backroads to get lost on, and if you pay attention to your surroundings while driving around, you will most likely come across a house that has a five-pointed star hanging from it. I've seen them on houses in Poughkeepsie, Wappingers Falls, all over Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster counties. Do those stars have special meaning?
HUDSON, NY
Deadline

Arrest Made In Fatal Shoving Of Broadway Singing Coach Barbara Maier Gustern

Click here to read the full article. A suspect in the death of Broadway singing coach Barbara Maier Gustern is in police custody and was charged with manslaughter. Lauren Pazienza, 26, of Port Jefferson, Long Island, New York, turned herself in to New York police today. Pazienza is awaiting arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court. Pazienza, reportedly accompanied by an attorney, surrendered herself at the NYPD’s 10th Precinct in the Chelsea neighborhood where the attack took place. Police do not believe Pazienza and Gustern were acquainted, and have called the shoving random and unprovoked. The news comes just a day after New York...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
Curbed

Everyone Still Mad About Bridge Andrew M. Cuomo Named the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

In 2017, then-Governor Andrew M. Cuomo replaced the Governor Malcolm Wilson Tappan Zee Bridge — the Tappan Zee Bridge to its friends — with a new bridge that he named the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge after his dad, Mario M. Cuomo (normal). This angered fans of both the name Tappan Zee (a combination of Indigenous and Dutch words) and Malcolm Wilson (another former governor). Then there was a short respite as New York became consumed by other problems (a global pandemic, rats).
POLITICS
The Independent

‘My eyes went right to his face’: Shop manager describes moment he helped capture Brooklyn shooter

Francisco Puebla was standing near the doorway of the hardware shop he manages in the East Village when he saw the city’s most wanted man stroll by. Frank James, the prime suspect in a mass shooting that occurred just the day before, was wandering along a busy New York street.“I saw him and my eyes just went right to his face. Yeah it’s him,” Mr Puebla, a 46-year-old father of two, told The Independent.It had been more than 24 hours since someone matching Mr James’ description opened fire on a busy subway train in Brooklyn, injuring at least 23...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS New York

NYC considers bringing back mask mandates amid rising cases

NEW YORK -- With COVID levels rising in New York City, the mayor will meet with his top health advisors to discuss restoring local mask mandates.  New York City's alert level is at "low," but last week Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan warned it would likely rise this week to "medium."Mayor Eric Adams is now scheduled to meet with his health team to see if bringing back the mask mandate is needed.It's not necessarily what New Yorkers want to hear, but with cases rising again, some are airing on the side of caution by getting that test. "Especially with numbers going up, better to be safe...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Reaction split to end of mask mandate on planes, mass transit

NEW YORK -- A federal judge on Monday struck down a national mask mandate on planes and mass transit.The Transportation Security Administration will no longer enforce face coverings in airports and on planes.At least four major airlines -- Delta, United, Southwest and Alaska Airlines -- announced they no longer require masks, CBS2's Dick Brennan reported.READ MORE: TSA won't enforce transit mask mandate for now after judge voids itThe mask mandate has led to tensions, even brawls on airlines, but now the TSA says it will not enforce it.People celebrating the end of the mandate. Applause greeted the announcement on a Delta...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mansionglobal.com

Bernard L. Schwartz’s Longtime Upper East Side Co-op Lists for $28.5 Million

A Fifth Avenue co-op with Central Park views is asking $28.5 million. Bernard L. Schwartz, 96, is at an age when many of his friends have left New York for Florida. Not him. Instead, Mr. Schwartz is trading his longtime Upper East Side co-op for a condo downtown. “I’m not a young chick,” said Mr. Schwartz, whose uptown apartment is listing for $28.5 million. But “after 45 years, I figured even I need a new experience.”
REAL ESTATE
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
85K+
Followers
21K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy