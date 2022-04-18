ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomberg Philanthropies donates $50 million to create "Summer Boost" program for students

By CBSNewYork Team
 2 days ago

Adams, Bloomberg announce funding for charter summer schools 00:45

NEW YORK - Summer programs for students in New York City public charter schools are getting a big boost from former Mayor Michael Bloomberg .

He was back at City Hall to announce that Bloomberg Philanthropies and partners are donating $50 million to create a program called "Summer Boost" to help charter schools make up the learning gap due to COVID.

"Students across the United States have fallen behind, sometimes as much as a whole year and the harm has fallen heaviest on the children who were too far behind, especially low income Black and Latino students," Bloomberg said.

"Every young person, whether they are in district schools or charter schools, they deserve to have a quality education," Mayor Eric Adams said.

An estimated 25,000 students will be eligible for the program, which will provide five weeks of additional instruction in math and English.

CBS New York

CBS New York

