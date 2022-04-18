ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Man Dead, Teen Girlfriend Shot By Intruder At Detroit Home

By Sara Powers
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yUIfo_0fCebu3X00

(CBS DETROIT) – A 22-year-old man is dead and a 17-year-old girl is injured after an intruder shot them at a home in Detroit.

The incident happened at about 9:30 p.m., at a home on Dickerson Street near Houston Whittier Street and Gratiot Avenue, WDIV reported.

The intruder entered the home and then shot at the man and his girlfriend.

Police believe the suspect fled in a blue Chevy Malibu.

Officials say the man died from his injuries, but the girl is at a local hospital, in stable condition.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

No other information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Oxygen

Man Arrested After Girlfriend Found Dead On Balcony Nearly 8 Months After Her Disappearance

An Ohio man is under arrest after the body of a woman who disappeared last summer was found on a balcony in suburban Cleveland. Authorities arrested Bennie Washington, 39, for the murder of his girlfriend, Audreona Barnes Saturday, according to Cleveland.com. Police say a housecleaner found Barnes’ body at Washington’s former Warrensville Heights apartment on Thursday, following Washington’s March 11 eviction.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intruder#Detroit Home#Chevy#Cbs Broadcasting Inc
WISN

Graphic video shows teen being shot multiple times

RACINE, Wis. — Warning: Graphic video obtained by WISN 12 shows a suspect jump out of an SUV and shoot a 16-year-old boy multiple times. It happened about 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Albert Street in Racine. As the victim walks down the street with the...
RACINE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Orsolya Gaal went missing two years before she was murdered and left in duffle bag, police reveal

New York mother Orsolya Gaal was reported missing by her husband two years before she was brutally murdered and left in a duffle bag, police sources have revealed. Howard Klein called 911 just after 7am on 29 May 2020 to say that his wife had failed to return from a late night stroll the night before, sources told the New York Post.Mr Klein phoned back about half an hour later to say that Ms Gaal, 51, had been found. Ms Gaal, 51, was killed in the basement of her home by an unknown attacker in who then dragged her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSAV News 3

Deputies: Man shot dead in Burton Wednesday night

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — A man was shot dead in Burton Wednesday night, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO). Deputies found the man with gunshot wounds near Milledge Village Road around 8:30 p.m. BCSO says the suspect fled the scene, but there does not seem to be a threat to the public. Investigators […]
BURTON, SC
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
26K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy