Man Dead, Teen Girlfriend Shot By Intruder At Detroit Home

(CBS DETROIT) – A 22-year-old man is dead and a 17-year-old girl is injured after an intruder shot them at a home in Detroit.

The incident happened at about 9:30 p.m., at a home on Dickerson Street near Houston Whittier Street and Gratiot Avenue, WDIV reported.

The intruder entered the home and then shot at the man and his girlfriend.

Police believe the suspect fled in a blue Chevy Malibu.

Officials say the man died from his injuries, but the girl is at a local hospital, in stable condition.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

No other information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.