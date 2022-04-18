ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Travolta celebrates Easter with daughter Ella, son Benjamin

 2 days ago

John Travolta had his family by his side for Easter.

The "Grease" actor, 68, shared a video to Instagram on Sunday of him alongside daughter Ella and son Benjamin as they celebrated the holiday.

In the wholesome video, Travolta and Ella, 22, hold a stuffed animal bunny wearing a pink bow while Benjamin, 11, holds Mac-N-Cheese, the dog he adopted after it was featured at the 2022 Oscars.

Jamie Lee Curtis, who introduced the world to Mac-N-Cheese at this year's Academy Awards, commented on the post, "OH MAC 'N CHEESE IS SO HAPPY!"

Travolta shares Ella and Benjamin with his late wife, Kelly Preston, who died in 2020 at the age of 57. The longtime couple also shared a son named Jett, who died in 2009 at the age of 16.

