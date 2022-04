You can take the characters out of Atlanta, but you can’t take the Atlanta out of the characters. As FX’s critical darling “Atlanta” returns for its third season, filmed and set almost entirely in Europe, that’s an important concept to remember. Earn (Donald Glover), Alfred (Brian Tyree Henry), Darius (LaKeith Stanfield), and Van (Zazie Beetz) may be thousands of miles away from Atlanta, but the series makes clear from the jump that the titular spirit is still present. Perhaps even more so, as the series’ characters deal with being fish out of water in an international setting.

TV SERIES ・ 26 DAYS AGO