Salisbury, MD

Maryland Lottery's big weekly winners include trio of Eastern Shore players

By Keith Demko, Salisbury Daily Times
 2 days ago

A trio of players from the Eastern Shore were among the big winners announced Monday by the Maryland Lottery.

A $12,508-winning Keno ticket was sold April 11 at Goose Creek #12, 30293 Mount Vernon Road, Princess Anne; and $10,000-winning tickets were purchased in the $10,000 Lucky game at the Chicken Man Grill, 337 Lake St., Salisbury. and in the $250,000 Gold Rush game at Nasr’s, 104 Pine Street, Hurlock.

The Maryland Lottery’s biggest prize of the past week came on a Mega Millions ticket sold in Conowingo that carried a $1 million payout. Meanwhile, a ticket sold in Silver Spring delivered Maryland’s third-largest FAST PLAY progressive jackpot, totaling $849,830.

Winners of prizes larger than $25,000 must redeem their tickets at the Maryland Lottery Customer Resource Center in Baltimore, which is open by appointment only. Prizes of up to $5,000 can be claimed at any of more than 400 Expanded Cashing Authority Program (XCAP) locations. All Maryland Lottery retailers are authorized to redeem tickets up to and including $600. More information is available on the How To Claim page of mdlottery.com.

#Eastern Shore#Gold Rush#Nasr#The Maryland Lottery#Phillips Crab House#Xcap#Salisbury Daily Times
