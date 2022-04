LAWRENCE — Joseph Yesufu is moments away from the start of Kansas basketball’s parade on April 10, and he’s already looking ahead to the future. Yesufu is relishing the opportunity he has to celebrate the national championship he helped the Jayhawks earn, of course. The guard, who transferred in from Drake ahead of the 2021-22 season, has never been in a parade like this before. But he’s being asked about what’s next, and it’s clear the topic has been on his mind.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO