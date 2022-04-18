7 details you might have missed in the first teaser trailer for 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

Chris Hemsworth returns as Thor in "Thor: Love and Thunder." Marvel Studios

Marvel released the first teaser trailer for Taika Waititi's " Thor: Love and Thunder " on Monday.

Insider rounded up the details, references, and other Easter eggs that you may have missed.

The movie, starring Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman, hits theaters on Friday, July 8.

Chris Hemsworth as Thor in the first teaser trailer for "Thor: Love and Thunder." Marvel Studios

The opening scene of the trailer shows Chris Hemsworth's God of Thunder running while wearing the classic costume from the comics.

Thor's look, with the winged helmet and gold boots, is reminiscent of the style illustrated by Jack Kirby in the Marvel comics.

Thor working out in the first teaser trailer for "Thor: Love and Thunder." Marvel Studios

After gaining weight in "Avengers: Endgame," Thor is seen working out.

Thor developed a heavy-set figure in "Endgame" due to excessive food and alcohol consumption. The physical manifestation of his grief in the 2019 film was polarizing for fans, with some calling it controversial and others finding it humorous.

In the teaser trailer for "Love and Thunder," Thor exercises using two large chains that are attached to a huge skeleton.

Chris Hemsworth as Thor in the first teaser trailer for "Thor: Love and Thunder." Marvel Studios

Thor wears a hat that appears to say "Strongest Avenger."

He wears the accessory while exercising, which is a callback to a fan-favorite scene from "Thor: Ragnarok." The phrase is also designed in the original Avengers font from the comics.

Zeus in the first teaser trailer for "Thor: Love and Thunder." Marvel Studios

Fans get a brief glimpse of Russell Crowe's Zeus.

His face is not shown in the teaser trailer, but the lightning bolt in his hand is an unmistakable indication of the god.

Chris Hemsworth returns as Thor in "Thor: Love and Thunder." Marvel Studios

A shot of Thor overlooking a fallen creature is a near-perfect recreation of a panel from the comics.

In the teaser trailer, Korg (played by director Taika Waititi) and Thor, holding his Stormbreaker, are seen standing side-by-side.

A similar visual, with Thor standing solo, appears in writer Jason Aaron and artist Esad Ribic's "Thor" run .

New Asgard in the first teaser trailer for "Thor: Love and Thunder." Marvel Studios

New Asgard has become a tourist destination.

Thor's original home was destroyed in "Thor: Ragnarok." The Asgardians who survived relocated to Tønsberg, Norway, and renamed the land New Asgard.

In the trailer for "Love and Thunder," the town is bustling with people, cruise ships, and a New Asgard tour bus.

Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie in the first teaser trailer for "Thor: Love and Thunder." Marvel Studios

Miek seems to be working with Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie, the ruler of New Asgard.

Thor named Valkyrie the leader of New Asgard in "Endgame." In the teaser trailer for "Love and Thunder," she's seen wearing a suit while sitting in a chair.

Miek is visible in the far right of the shot, also wearing a suit. Miek's attire and proximity to Valkyrie suggest that perhaps the character is working as her assistant or a close confidant.

Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor in the first teaser trailer for "Thor: Love and Thunder." Marvel Studios

BONUS: Yes, Natalie Portman is back — and this time she's wielding the hammer.

Portman made her MCU debut as astrophysicist Jane Foster in 2011's "Thor" and reprised the role in the 2013 sequel. Jane was last mentioned in "Avengers: Endgame," when Thor revealed that they broke up.

At San Diego Comic-Con 2019, the actress surprised fans when she appeared on stage with the hammer and revealed that she'll play a female version of Thor .

In a 2020 interview with Fatherly , Portman said that "Love and Thunder" is "based on the graphic novel of the 'Mighty Thor.'"

Speaking to Kelly Clarkson that year, the actress also said that this time around, Jane will have powers.

"It's not exactly the same as Thor," she said. "It's her own version of it."