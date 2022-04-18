ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

7 details you might have missed in the first teaser trailer for 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

By Olivia Singh
Insider
Insider
 1 day ago

Chris Hemsworth returns as Thor in "Thor: Love and Thunder."

Marvel Studios

The opening scene of the trailer shows Chris Hemsworth's God of Thunder running while wearing the classic costume from the comics.
Chris Hemsworth as Thor in the first teaser trailer for "Thor: Love and Thunder."

Marvel Studios

Thor's look, with the winged helmet and gold boots, is reminiscent of the style illustrated by Jack Kirby in the Marvel comics.

After gaining weight in "Avengers: Endgame," Thor is seen working out.
Thor working out in the first teaser trailer for "Thor: Love and Thunder."

Marvel Studios

Thor developed a heavy-set figure in "Endgame" due to excessive food and alcohol consumption. The physical manifestation of his grief in the 2019 film was polarizing for fans, with some calling it controversial and others finding it humorous.

In the teaser trailer for "Love and Thunder," Thor exercises using two large chains that are attached to a huge skeleton.

Thor wears a hat that appears to say "Strongest Avenger."
Chris Hemsworth as Thor in the first teaser trailer for "Thor: Love and Thunder."

Marvel Studios

He wears the accessory while exercising, which is a callback to a fan-favorite scene from "Thor: Ragnarok." The phrase is also designed in the original Avengers font from the comics.

Fans get a brief glimpse of Russell Crowe's Zeus.
Zeus in the first teaser trailer for "Thor: Love and Thunder."

Marvel Studios

His face is not shown in the teaser trailer, but the lightning bolt in his hand is an unmistakable indication of the god.

A shot of Thor overlooking a fallen creature is a near-perfect recreation of a panel from the comics.
Chris Hemsworth returns as Thor in "Thor: Love and Thunder."

Marvel Studios

In the teaser trailer, Korg (played by director Taika Waititi) and Thor, holding his Stormbreaker, are seen standing side-by-side.

A similar visual, with Thor standing solo, appears in writer Jason Aaron and artist Esad Ribic's "Thor" run .

New Asgard has become a tourist destination.
New Asgard in the first teaser trailer for "Thor: Love and Thunder."

Marvel Studios

Thor's original home was destroyed in "Thor: Ragnarok." The Asgardians who survived relocated to Tønsberg, Norway, and renamed the land New Asgard.

In the trailer for "Love and Thunder," the town is bustling with people, cruise ships, and a New Asgard tour bus.

Miek seems to be working with Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie, the ruler of New Asgard.
Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie in the first teaser trailer for "Thor: Love and Thunder."

Marvel Studios

Thor named Valkyrie the leader of New Asgard in "Endgame." In the teaser trailer for "Love and Thunder," she's seen wearing a suit while sitting in a chair.

Miek is visible in the far right of the shot, also wearing a suit. Miek's attire and proximity to Valkyrie suggest that perhaps the character is working as her assistant or a close confidant.

BONUS: Yes, Natalie Portman is back — and this time she's wielding the hammer.
Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor in the first teaser trailer for "Thor: Love and Thunder."

Marvel Studios

Portman made her MCU debut as astrophysicist Jane Foster in 2011's "Thor" and reprised the role in the 2013 sequel. Jane was last mentioned in "Avengers: Endgame," when Thor revealed that they broke up.

At San Diego Comic-Con 2019, the actress surprised fans when she appeared on stage with the hammer and revealed that she'll play a female version of Thor .

In a 2020 interview with Fatherly , Portman said that "Love and Thunder" is "based on the graphic novel of the 'Mighty Thor.'"

Speaking to Kelly Clarkson that year, the actress also said that this time around, Jane will have powers.

"It's not exactly the same as Thor," she said. "It's her own version of it."

Read the original article on Insider

