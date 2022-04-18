ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Finn Wolfhard says 'Stranger Things' gets darker in a similar way to 'Harry Potter': 'That just comes with all of us growing up and getting older'

By Palmer Haasch
Insider
Insider
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SxONm_0fCeYHAv00
Finn Wolfhard plays Mike Wheeler in "Stranger Things."

Netflix

  • Finn Wolfhard said that season four of "Stranger Things" is darker than previous seasons.
  • The actor, who plays Mike Wheeler, said that it comes naturally as its cast ages out of childhood.
  • He compared it to the "Harry Potter" franchise, which became darker as its child actors grew up.

Finn Wolfhard said that season four of "Stranger Things" is darker than its predecessors, but does so naturally along with its aging cast who are no longer children.

The fourth season of "Stranger Things," which premieres Part 1 on May 27 , sees the show's characters spread across the globe from Hawkins, Indiana to California to the Soviet Union. But that doesn't mean that they'll be able to avoid the next horrific, malevolent threat from the Upside Down.

"I think inherently it becomes darker every season," Wolfhard said at a June 2021 set visit roundtable, according to Polygon . "It gets funnier, gets scarier, gets more dramatic. And I think that just comes with all of us growing up and getting older. We're not all going to be in like mop top wigs, and we're like, 40 years old, like screaming about like, demogorgons and stuff."

The show first premiered in July 2016, when its young cast members were in their tweens. Now, they're aging past their characters in the show, who remain in high school even as cast members like Wolfhard, Millie Bobbie Brown, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, and Gaten Matarazzo become adults.

"I think this is like a very good example of the Duffers really treating our characters like their ages," Wolfhard said, according to Polygon. "And I like to compare it to Harry Potter — like Harry Potter as those movies went on, the darker they went. And that's kind of where we're at now. It's a perfect progression in my opinion."

At the same roundtable, according to Collider , Wolfhard said that the Duffer brothers — the showrunners of "Stranger Things" – "love evil, dead stuff," but couldn't necessarily go all the way in during the show's first season.

"I feel like if they could have gone darker the first season, they would've," Wolfhard said, according to Collider. "The Duffers love dark. They love horror stuff. They love evil, dead stuff, and I think they had to prove themselves and have all audiences be able to watch it and not be too safe."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Harry Potter Star Bonnie Wright Just Got Married

Bonnie Wright, the actress, director, and activist best known for portraying Ginny Weasley across all eight Harry Potter films, has officially gotten married. Wright took to Instagram on Sunday to announce that she and her now-husband, Andrew Lococo, tied the knot on Saturday, March 19th. The announcement was accompanied by a close-up video of their wedding rings, with Wright, whose filmography also includes The Sea and Separate We Come, Separate We Go, revealing that their wedding was "the best day of [her] life." Wright was previously engaged to actor Jamie Campbell Bower, who portrayed young Gellert Grindelwald in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 1, from 2011 to 2012. The post has gotten over 600,000 views on Instagram alone, as well as various congratulations from her Harry Potter co-stars, including Tom Felton and James Phelps.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Stranger Things Season 4 Creator Reveals Episodes Will Be Longer than Usual

Be ready as Stranger Things Season 4 could have hour-long episodes!. The Hawkins gang will finally be back as Stranger Things Season 4 locks in its release date after years of hiatus. One of the creators of the show, Ross Duffer, reveals another reason why the return of the series took time aside from the pandemic's delays: the episodes of the show are really long.
TV SERIES
NME

‘Far Cry 6’ gets a free weekend and ‘Stranger Things’ crossover event

Ubisoft has announced a free weekend for Far Cry 6, with the title available to download and play from March 24 to March 27. Announcing the news on its website, Ubisoft confirmed that preloads for PC and PlayStation are now live. The game will be available via the Epic Games Store and the Ubisoft Store, with all previously released downloadable content included.
VIDEO GAMES
digitalspy.com

Stranger Things boss teases new monster for season 4

Stranger Things season 4 is almost upon us, but what new monsters have this series got in store?. The hit Netflix series has seen demogorgons, demodogs and a Mind Flayer rage havoc on the town of Hawkins, but now El (Millie Bobby Brown) and the gang are set to face the terrifying Vecna.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Indiana State
ComicBook

One of the Worst Marvel Movies is Trending on Netflix

It's a new month an with that comes all-new movies and shows for most of the different streaming services, like Netflix. The home of Stranger Things and recent feature film The Bubble is always full of surprises, especially when looking at the Top 10 lists that show what fans are watching around the country and the world. As of this writing there's a surprising Marvel movie that has leaped up into the Top 10 movies on Netflix in the United States, a movie that up until recently might have been called the worst vampire Superhero movie, 2004's Blade: Trinity.
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Nicolas Cage Says He Doesn’t ‘Understand the Conflict’ Over ‘Masterful’ Marvel Movies vs. Art Films

Click here to read the full article. Nicolas Cage doesn’t see eye to eye with his uncle, Francis Ford Coppola. After Coppola again slammed comic book films as “one prototype movie that is made over and over and over and over and over again to look different,” Cage revealed in a March GQ interview that he doesn’t “understand the conflict” between Marvel and independent cinema. “Yeah, why do they do that?” Cage posited to GQ regarding directors like Coppola and Scorsese bashing comic book films. “I don’t understand the conflict. I don’t agree with them on that perception or opinion.” A longtime comic book...
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Frail Liza Minnelli, 76, felt 'shaken' and 'sabotaged' after being forced on stage in wheelchair at Oscars instead of seated in director's chair as planned, claims her friend

Liza Minnelli's friend Michael Feinstein has come to her defense after viewers worried that she looked frail and out of it when she presented Best Picture at the 2022 Academy Awards with Lady Gaga. During an appearance Monday on SirusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Feinstein, 65, claimed that the 76-year-old...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gaten Matarazzo
Person
Noah Schnapp
Person
Caleb Mclaughlin
Person
Finn Wolfhard
ComicBook

Ryan Reynolds Confirms Deadpool 3 Adding Former Cast Member to MCU Movie

Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson isn't the only character carrying over from the first two Deadpool movies when the Merc with a Mouth finally debuts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to a tweet made by the star over the weekend, it looks like Leslie Uggams will return in the threequel as well. Uggams, of course, plays Deadpool supporter and roommate Blind Al in both Deadpool and Deadpool 2.
MOVIES
EW.com

Avengers Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans to reunite in new movie

Captain America and Black Widow are together again. Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson have set their next joint cinematic adventure after years of playing opposite each other in Disney's Marvel movies. The pair are set to star in a new film, Project Artemis, which was just acquired by Apple in a highly competitive situation, EW has learned.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stranger Things#All Of Us#Film Star
ComicBook

Kevin Smith Reveals Batman Villains That He Thinks Nicolas Cage Could Play Well

Which Batman villain would be best for Nicolas Cage to play? DC fans have been debating the topic ever since Nic Cage recently spoke up about a particular Batman villain he wouldn't mind playing in Matt Reeves' The Batman universe. Cage wanted to take on the role of Egghead, a villain that was played in the 1960s Adam West Batman TV series by the legendary Vincent Price. While we all respect Nic Cage's choices about who Nic Cage plays, Filmmaker Kevin Smith respectfully had some alternative selections for who Nicolas Cage can play in The Batman sequels.
MOVIES
The Independent

‘I thought he was an alien’ Meet the 5-year-old blowing people away on TikTok

A remarkable five-year-old who learned to read before he could walk has wowed millions of people online with his “photographic” memory and ability to write in 10 different languages after sharing his gift on TikTok with his 400K followers.When tiny Sebastian Esposito was 18 months old, he became obsessed with a wooden letter puzzle and began spelling out words like cat and dog – going on to write more than 200 words by the time he was two, as well as learning the entire Russian alphabet.Now five and in kindergarten, where his classmates are still learning their ABCs, Sebastian...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Helen Mirren Pays Tribute After Her Stepson, Mandalorian And Pam & Tommy Actor Rio Hackford, Dies At 51

The public has said goodbye to a significant number of Hollywood stars as of late and, sadly, yet another has left us far too soon. Rio Hackford, the actor and club owner known for his roles on shows like The Mandalorian and Pam & Tommy, has died at the age of 51. Hackford was the son of Parker director Taylor Hackford, the husband of Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren. Following her stepson’s death, Mirren took a moment to pay tribute to him.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CinemaBlend

Flip or Flop Star Christina Hall’s Husband Defends Her After News About Their Secret Wedding Breaks

As much as it’s pretty clear that loads of people would love to be famous (even if only for a short time), it’s also obvious that living part of your life very publicly would probably be difficult. Your every move would be commented on and judged by strangers who don’t know the full story and may not have your best interest at heart. For nearly a full decade now, former Flip or Flop star Christina Hall has known what it’s like to deal with rumors, and now her new husband has come to her defense after news about their secret wedding broke.
RELATIONSHIPS
KOOL 101.7

How Steve Perry Got Involved in the New ‘Stranger Things’ Trailer

Before the trailer for season four of Stranger Things excited fans all over the globe, it caught the attention of someone else: Steve Perry. The clip is soundtracked by a reworked version of “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart),” Journey’s hit song from 1983. Boutique music house Alloy Tracks was charged with reimagining the song for the trailer. While in the early stages of the project, the company’s founder and owner Troy MacCubbin was surprised when he received a phone call to discuss the tune.
MOVIES
Insider

Insider

364K+
Followers
26K+
Post
169M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy