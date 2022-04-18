ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
20 Most Expensive Suburbs for Home Buyers

By Sam Gupton
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CrnLL_0fCeY8Jd00 Suburbs became popular in the United States after World War II, when returning veterans, offered low-interest loans and favorable pricing, looked outside the big cities to escape the pollution, crime, and space limitations of urban life.

Today, suburbs have apparently lost some of their appeal. Since 2000, young college-educated professionals have been moving to urban areas more often than to suburbs, reversing a trend that held for much of the second half of the 20th century.

While suburban living may not be as popular as it once was, low-density areas outside major metro areas still have some of the priciest real estate in the country.

To determine the 20 most expensive suburbs for home buyers, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data compiled by StorageCafé , an online platform for storage rental listings. The site identified the top 100 suburbs for premier living according to numerous criteria, including population density, employment opportunities, number of retail stores and restaurants, park and recreation area, and crime rate. (It defines suburbs as municipalities with between 10,000 and 100,000 inhabitants located near the 100 largest metro areas for which data was available.) It then consulted the Zillow home value index to determine average home values in each suburb and its nearest principal city. (If you don’t like things too quiet, these are the best suburbs for city-like living .)

Note that home value is not the same as home price. Value is the result of an appraisal of what a home is worth, while price is a measure of what a buyer is willing to pay for it. Nonetheless, value is considered a good way to estimate future prices.

California dominates our list of the 20 most expensive suburbs with 15 entries. Areas like Palo Alto (the heart of Silicon Valley) and Laguna Beach and Calabasas in the Greater Los Angeles area have justified reputations for extreme wealth, so it’s hardly surprising that housing costs are high. California isn’t the only state with a pricey housing market, though, and high real estate costs may be seen around the country. ( These are the most overpriced housing markets in America. )

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wQJKT_0fCeY8Jd00

20. San Juan Capistrano, CA
> Average home value, March 2022: $1,128,678
> Principal city: Los Angeles, CA (average home value: $944,651)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iX29e_0fCeY8Jd00

19. Issaquah, WA
> Average home value, March 2022: $1,131,497
> Principal city: Seattle, WA (average home value: $932,382)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ntVUq_0fCeY8Jd00

18. Franklin Lakes, NJ
> Average home value, March 2022: $1,151,342
> Principal city: New York, NY (average home value: $746,354)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49YqhQ_0fCeY8Jd00

17. Walnut Creek, CA
> Average home value, March 2022: $1,163,713
> Principal city: San Francisco, CA (average home value: $1,579,001)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40BIge_0fCeY8Jd00

16. Agoura Hills, CA
> Average home value, March 2022: $1,198,494
> Principal city: Los Angeles, CA (average home value: $944,651)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WRu4s_0fCeY8Jd00

15. Woodinville, WA
> Average home value, March 2022: $1,306,259
> Principal city: Seattle, WA (average home value: $932,382)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bvGC7_0fCeY8Jd00

14. Newton, MA
> Average home value, March 2022: $1,352,170
> Principal city: Boston, MA (average home value: $718,756)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eToMQ_0fCeY8Jd00

13. Redmond, WA
> Average home value, March 2022: $1,370,711
> Principal city: Seattle, WA (average home value: $932,382)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ka5Pn_0fCeY8Jd00

12. San Rafael, CA
> Average home value, March 2022: $1,418,087
> Principal city: San Francisco, CA (average home value: $1,579,001)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FKp0R_0fCeY8Jd00

11. Los Alamitos, CA
> Average home value, March 2022: $1,427,043
> Principal city: Los Angeles, CA (average home value: $944,651)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34KKhS_0fCeY8Jd00

10. Calabasas, CA
> Average home value, March 2022: $1,632,774
> Principal city: Los Angeles, CA (average home value: $944,651)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mOtnR_0fCeY8Jd00

9. Pleasanton, CA
> Average home value, March 2022: $1,677,814
> Principal city: San Francisco, CA (average home value: $1,579,001)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39AZsV_0fCeY8Jd00

8. El Segundo, CA
> Average home value, March 2022: $1,754,478
> Principal city: Los Angeles, CA (average home value: $944,651)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aQF0v_0fCeY8Jd00

7. Encinitas, CA
> Average home value, March 2022: $1,759,134
> Principal city: San Diego, CA (average home value: $944,228)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yPYmG_0fCeY8Jd00

6. Solana Beach, CA
> Average home value, March 2022: $2,066,213
> Principal city: San Diego, CA (average home value: $944,228)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34clpk_0fCeY8Jd00

5. Mill Valley, CA
> Average home value, March 2022: $2,070,006
> Principal city: San Francisco, CA (average home value: $1,579,001)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rn8yR_0fCeY8Jd00

4. Los Gatos, CA
> Average home value, March 2022: $2,758,608
> Principal city: San Jose, CA (average home value: $1,444,420)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17PWoR_0fCeY8Jd00

3. Laguna Beach, CA
> Average home value, March 2022: $3,044,288
> Principal city: Los Angeles, CA (average home value: $944,651)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hiDTj_0fCeY8Jd00

2. Newport Beach, CA
> Average home value, March 2022: $3,141,495
> Principal city: Los Angeles, CA (average home value: $944,651)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MUidq_0fCeY8Jd00

1. Palo Alto, CA
> Average home value, March 2022: $3,846,548
> Principal city: San Jose, CA (average home value: $1,444,420)

