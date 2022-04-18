NCPD officials search for vulnerable adult
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) -Authorities are searching for a vulnerable man in North Charleston.
David A Chapman is 30-years-old with schizophrenia.
Champan is described as a black male, 6’, 238 lbs., with black hair.
He was last seen at Midland Park Residential Home on April 16th around 6 p.m. He has a history of wandering away from the facility.
If you have any information on the location of this man please call NCPD at (843) 740-5894.
