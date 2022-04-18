Biden-Harris Administration Announces $38 Million from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to Protect Aquatic Species and Habitats

President Joe Biden has announced a $6bn bail-out for struggling nuclear power plants, citing its role in transitioning the US away from dependency on fossil fuels. The US Department of Energy told the Associated Press on Tuesday that a civil nuclear credit program has opened with the intention of bailing out financially “distressed owners or operators of nuclear power reactors”.Owners or operators of nuclear power reactors that are expected to shut down for economic reasons can apply for funding to avoid closing prematurely. The first round of awards will prioritize reactors that have already announced plans to close.The second...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 9 HOURS AGO