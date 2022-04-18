Biden-Harris Administration Announces $38 Million from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to Protect Aquatic Species and Habitats
Shovel-ready projects across 23 states will support migrating fish, recreational opportunities and flood prevention. The Department of the Interior announced that 40 fish passage projects in 23 states and Puerto Rico will receive a total of nearly $38 million in fiscal year 2022 funding from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. With...www.ecomagazine.com
