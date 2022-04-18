ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key Points: Giannis Antetokounmpo Leads Bucks Past Bulls in Milwaukee, Take 1-0 Series Lead

By Rob Parks
FortyEightMinutes
FortyEightMinutes
 1 day ago

The Milwaukee Bucks were able to take a 1-0 series lead against the Chicago Bulls in Milwaukee. The Bucks defeated the Bulls 93-86. The Bulls made a comeback after being down big. The Bucks were able to hold on and get the victory. Bucks Point Guard Jrue Holiday scored 15 points, grabbed six rebounds, and dished out six assists. Holiday spoke postgame about the Bucks’ resilience and being able to pull out a hard-fought victory.

“We’ve got to win the ugly games,” said Jrue Holiday, whose 3-pointer with 5:03 left put the Bucks ahead for good. “I feel like today was ugly. It was a battle and it was tough, but it was an ugly one.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way for the Milwaukee Bucks in game one. Antetokounmpo scored 27 points on 10-for-19 shooting from the field. He knocked down 1-for-4 from behind the three-point line. Antetokounmpo also grabbed 16 rebounds and dished out three assists. Antetokounmpo spoke postgame regarding the Bucks struggles and them being able to still pull the game out.

“The whole team was kind of out of rhythm,” said Antetokounmpo, who didn’t score in the fourth quarter while dealing with foul trouble. “We weren’t able to find one another as easy as we usually find one another and make shots. We missed a bunch of open shots today. Usually we make those and we get energy.”

More Bucks Contributions

  • Brook Lopez scored 18 points and grabbed five rebounds.
  • Khris Middleton scored 11 points, grabbed five rebounds, and dished out six assists.
  • Bobby Portis scored 10 points, grabbed 12 rebounds, and dished out two assists.

The Milwaukee Bucks will host the Chicago Bulls in game two of the first round series. Game two will take place on Wednesday, 4/20. Tip-off from the Fiserv Forum is at 9:30 pm Eastern, 8:30 pm Central.

