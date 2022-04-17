Reviewing the Past

Following are articles as they appeared in the Ranger-Review, the Dawson County Review, and Glendive Independent, 25, 50 & 100 years ago this month. Having birds in the house is like enjoying spring all year around, according to one Glendive family, which keeps an aviary filled with birds. From...
This is a moment akin to something you might expect to find in The Jungle Book except instead of a jungle, it's Wyoming. And, instead of monkeys, it's magpies and moose. It's the moment when a magpie just maybe saved the life of his/her moose friend. One of my favorite...
Even though we’ve still seen some wintry weather throughout the month, bears are coming out of hibernation and are looking for easy meals. However, in Idaho, a couple of grizzly bears have livestock farmers on edge. On a farm in Naples, a camera caught a bear wandering the property...
Mississippi game wardens recently uncovered what is regarded as the largest wild turkey poaching ring in history. It included three states, 15 people, and more than 100 wild turkeys. And, like most wildlife cases, the investigation known as “Operation Longbeard” began with a tip—or what game wardens called “whispers”—about its ringleader, Kenneth Ray Britt Jr. of Wesson, Mississippi.
An errant bear has reappeared in his favourite Italian town after a failed attempt to rewild him. The two-year-old Marsican brown bear, affectionately known as Juan Carrito, walked 150km “home” to Roccaraso, a small mountain town in the Abruzzo region, bypassing several other towns along the way. Carrito...
I’m not one to normally say to anyone that they should skip a visit to Yellowstone National Park, but I would advise someone looking to head there on vacation right now to reschedule their plans. Yellowstone is still beautiful, a guaranteed adventure, and full of geysers and hot pots. The animals are all still there if you’re lucky enough to be around when they are, but that’s actually the problem with Yellowstone in the spring. Some of the animals are really gross-looking right now.
Have you heard of fairy shrimp? They are found only in vernal pools in the woods of Michigan. Just when I think I have heard of everything found in the woods in Michigan, I just learned about fairy shrimp and no I didn't make this up. What is a Vernal...
With spring finally here, it seems the clouds are lifting, the sun is shining, and the birds are chirping. With the dawning of spring also comes bird migration and one bird migration, in particular, is being tracked online. Hummingbirds Travel Thousands of Miles. Hummingbirds are perhaps the most dainty and...
An aquatic invasive species forced Montana officials to destroy fish in a state hatchery. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks reports that New Zealand mud snails were recently discovered at FWP's Bluewater State Fish Hatchery south of Laurel. Unfortunately, to eliminate the threat of further spread, nearly all of the rainbow trout and largemouth bass at the facility have to be destroyed.
Officials said a legendary elk in northern Colorado's Rocky Mountain Nature Reserve had its head and antlers removed after it died. The "majestic" bull elk, dubbed "Kahuna," "Bruno," or "Big Thirds," was a popular tourist attraction within the natural forest, thanks to his huge, unique antlers, which made him a desirable target for photographers.
By now you've more than likely heard of the YouTube channel called Fy Nyth, which is the name of the tiny house that a husband and wife duo live in, in the Western Mountains of Wyoming. The couple has lived in the home and off grid for quite some time...
Do you remember the Gypsy Moth? Of course you do! As recently as recently as January we were still allowed to call them Gypsy Moths. Today we are asked to refer to them as Spongy Moth because 'gypsy' is offensive to some. Call them what you want, they are still a problem for our New York State trees.
Let's talk about animals, the exotic ones. I never really thought of a turtle as exotic but I guess it is. Turtles are my favorite animal. I once went to Costa Rica and helped preserve sea turtle eggs from being taken and sold on the black market by poachers, yeah, I was a badass.
Marina Valentini is still bewildered as she surveys the scene of the crime, pointing to the floor of her bakery in Roccaraso, a small mountain town and ski resort in Italy’s Abruzzo region, where the crumbs of her freshly made biscuits were scattered. “My husband had popped to the...
Before we take a look at the gorgeous video and photography that Wyoming-based wildlife photographer Jessica Hadley recently shared with us, I thought it would be a good idea to talk about Mountain Goats. Many people confuse Wyoming's Bighorn Sheep with our Mountain Goats. Mountain Goats have long white shaggy...
We've technically been in spring for a few weeks now, but it seemed like the nature around us had yet to show signs of life...that is, until recent days. Now, flowers are slowly starting to bloom, and we're starting to see pops of color again. Before you know it, the trees will follow suit, and New England will once again be lush and green.
Troy Cornett of Dudley Shoals, North Carolina, killed a stunning, all-white gobbler on April 9th and wrote on his Facebook page that it was the culmination of a years-long quest to tag the rare bird he first spotted in fall 2019. Cornett says he wasn’t sure what he was looking at when he first laid eyes on the white turkey while deer hunting his father’s 10-acre property in Burke County. “I was like, That looks like something white!” Cornett tells F&S. “I kept looking through my binoculars. The gobbler was inside the flock, so I wasn’t able to get good eyes on him, and it was kind of late in the evening. Finally, the bird got positioned where I could see him, and I was like, Oh my god, that’s a white turkey!”
Lisa Frank took the '80s, '90s, and early 2000s by storm. Classrooms across America came alive with vibrant illustrations of kittens sitting in high-top sneakers, piglets reading crystal balls and the quintessential rainbow unicorn. It was Frank's world, and we weren't just living in it — we were thriving.
In the northern hemisphere, April means that Spring has officially arrived. And Spring means new life (or at least the hope for new life) and what better way to catapult that desire into action than planting a vegetable garden – which doesn’t just create new life but also sustains existing life (in the form of nutritious food.)
The wolverine is a rare sight in the US, but why is that? Are they endangered? Just how many are there?. North American wolverines are the largest member of the weasel family, or Mustelidae, and weigh around 40 pounds fully grown. Another subspecies of wolverine also exists, called the Eurasian wolverine. It is only found in four European countries: Norway, Sweden, Finland, and Russia.
