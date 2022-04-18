ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex County, NJ

County YMCA plans Healthy Kids Day

advertisernewssouth.com
 2 days ago

The Sussex County YMCA will host the Y’s annual Healthy Kids Day on Saturday, April 30, encouraging families to take a moment to help kids be kids and set them up for a summer of success. “At the Y, we believe in the...

www.advertisernewssouth.com

Comments / 0

Related
BUCKSCO.Today

YMCA of Bucks County Offers Program to TKO Parkinson’s Disease

YMCA of Bucks County starts a fitness/support outreach Apr. 5 for residents challenged with Parkinson's Disease.Image via Vlada Karpovich at Pexels. The YMCA of Bucks County is launching a countywide effort to help residents fight Parkinson’s Disease (PD). Its program — Rock Steady Boxing POWer — combines exercise and counseling to aid those suffering from the progressive nervous system disorder that compromises mobility.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sussex County, NJ
Society
County
Sussex County, NJ
Sussex County, NJ
Government
lootpress.com

YMCA seeks counselor for summer day camp

BECKLEY, W.Va. (LOOTPRESS) – The YMCA of Southern West Virginia is seeking a counselor for its summer day camp. According to the Y, the counselor will be responsible for the care, implementation of daily activities and safety of the children enrolled in the summer camp program, Camp Navigator. Said counselor must be able to work independently under general direction and is expected to determine how to prioritize and accomplish tasks.
BECKLEY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ymca#County Ymca#Newton Medical Foundation#Atlantic Health System
CBS Pittsburgh

Mt. Lebanon School Board Meeting Features Debate Over Personal Care Assistants

MT. LEBANON (KDKA) – Many in Mount Lebanon are fighting to keep several positions from being cut. Staff and parents attended Tuesday night’s school board meeting to make their feelings known that these positions should not be on the chopping block. At least six unfilled personal care assistant positions are being targeted by the board to be eliminated from next year’s budget, so no one stands to lose a job, but supporters of the positions say they are understaffed, and those positions need filled, not cut. Wearing black during the meeting, dozens of teachers, staff, and parents were showing their...
MOUNT LEBANON, PA
WTNH

Mystic Aquarium looking for volunteers this summer

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) – Mystic Aquarium is looking for volunteers for the upcoming 2022 summer season. The positions Mystic wants to fill are for summer camp support and docent volunteers. The Beluga Whale exhibit is always recognizable at Mystic Aquarium, and more times than not, the person talking about the whales or other animals are […]
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Archery
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Aiken Standard

Kiwanis Club of Aiken to hold annual charity golf tournament April 30

The Kiwanis Club of Aiken will hold its annual charity golf tournament Saturday, April 30, at Aiken Golf Club. The tournament, presented by Singer Wealth Management Group, will begin at 10 a.m. with a shotgun start. The entry fee is $75, and food and beverages will be served to participants. The format is four-person captain's choice, and prizes will be awarded in gross and net divisions.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
KAAL-TV

Mason City begins t-shirt fundraiser ahead of RAGBRAI

(ABC 6 News) - Monday marks 100 days until an estimated 15,000 cyclists and spectators roll into Mason City for RAGBRAI’s overnight visit on July 27th. RAGBRAI Mason City is launching a fundraising campaign and the opportunity for individual donors to become members of the official “Century Club.”
MASON CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy