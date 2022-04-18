ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas, OR

North Marion SkillsUSA squad tastes success

By John Baker
Canby Herald
Canby Herald
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NmucF_0fCeVGl300 The Huskies come away from the state competition with gold and silver medals and a wealth of good experiences.

After a two-year COVID-19 hiatus, the SkillsUSA team at North Marion High got to experience a state competition at Camp Withycombe in Clackamas April 15-16.

And what an experience it was, as one member of the team discovered gold. Caedyn Laninga won the gold medal for his carpentry skills. But he wasn't alone, as Shawn Ostrander nabbed a silver medal in the Related Tech Math competition.

According to coach Sherie Moran, Laninga's gold medal is a first for the chapter that she established in 2016. That first incarnation had only two members.

Both Laninga and Ostrander are awaiting word on whether they will get the opportunity to compete at nationals in Atlanta, Georgia.

But those two were just the tip of the Oregon SkillsUSA iceberg for North Marion.

Other members who received recognition or participated in the Oregon contests (no advancement opportunity) were:

Joseph Havel: Gold, Safety Participation.

Thomas Bonser: Silver, Safety Participation.

Joseph Havel and Thomas Bonser: Fourth place, Mobile Robotics.

Leonardo Medina: Fifth place, Safety Participation.

Shawn Ostrander and Raymond Magana: Sixth place, Mobile Robotics.

Also competing for North Marion's program were Le Medina and David Snow, Mobile Robotics; Joshua Williamson, Carpentry; and Mason Malensek, Welding-SMAW.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Iw1af_0fCeVGl300

Co-advisors Sherie Moran and JR Rogers both noted their pride in all of their contestants, with or without the medals and ribbons.

"They are all winners in my book," Moran said. "It takes courage, and sometimes a bit of a hard push, to put yourself out there, but it is worth the effort for the experience and satisfaction of a job well done."

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
Canby Herald

Oregon reps launch PAC to support working women aiming to serve

Anna Williams, Rachel Prusak form '9to5' committee to reform, modernize Legislature State Reps. Anna Williams (D-Hood River) and Rachel Prusak (D-West Linn), who recently announced their resignations from the Oregon House because of the low pay and high demands of serving in the Legislature, intend to launch a new political action committee: the '9to5' PAC. The committee aims to support women in their efforts to run for office and work to reform and modernize the Legislature. Following the conclusion of the 2022 legislative session, Prusak, Williams and Rep. Karin Power (D-Milwaukie), announced they wouldn't run for reelection, saying...
OREGON STATE
Chronicle

Warriors Best Tigers in Rain-Filled Battle

Rochester’s Izzy Masias won match medalist honors with 16 points to help Rochester girls golf pull past Centralia, 49-34 during a rainy, 2A Evergreen Conference match at Riverside Golf Course on Monday. In the lone high school sports competition taking place Monday due to rainouts, the Warriors were powered...
ROCHESTER, WA
Canby Herald

COVID-19: Limits end, boosters arrive and new variant concerns

Oregon official say that it is just a coincidence the state of emergency ends on April Fools Day.Oregon is taking several steps to dismantle the state of emergency in the state since March 2020, even as the fastest spreading version of COVID-19 now accounts for over half of all new cases in the United States. The moves come as hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Oregon are close to falling under 100 per day, down from nearly 1,200 in January. Schools have managed to remain open even with positive cases reported throughout the state. A mass vaccination site in Portland closed permanently...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clackamas, OR
Education
State
Georgia State
City
Clackamas, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Education
Newnan Times-Herald

East Coweta sweeps Coweta Cup Track & Field

There were Friday Night Lights – track and field style – at Northgate's Henry Seldon Field last week. Northgate, East Coweta and Newnan competed in the annual Coweta Cup Track meet. It turned out to be a dominant performance by East Coweta as they swept both men's and women's titles.
NEWNAN, GA
Chronicle

Wolves Race Past Tigers Behind Strong Singles Play

Black Hills swept all three singles matches to earn a 4-2 road win over Centralia in 2A Evergreen Conference play on Tuesday. No. 1 singles — Stella Moore (BH) defeated Olvia Wiley (C), 6-1, 6-1 No. 2 singles — Ella Sarno (BH) defeated Norah Sas (C), 7-6 (9-7), 7-6...
CENTRALIA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skillsusa#Highschool#Mobile Robotics#Carpentry
Newnan Times-Herald

Girls Lacrosse entering final stretch

As the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) girls' lacrosse season enters this season's final stretch, two local matchups are set for Friday; Newnan will travel to East Coweta, and Trinity Christian will make the trip to play Northgate. It has been a year of transition; three of the four local...
NEWNAN, GA
Chronicle

Toledo Relay Teams Highlight Drizzly Ridgefield Meet

The lone 2B squad competing in a meet with higher-classified schools, the Toledo track and field team finished with three event winners, including two boys relay squads. Showcasing their overall team speed, the Riverhawk 4x100-meter relay team of Tyler Harris, Jordan Mckenzie, Wyatt Nef, and Conner Olmstead took first with a time of 47.26 against the likes of R.A. Long, Ridgefield, and Columbia River, all of the 2A GSHL.
TOLEDO, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Education
Newnan Times-Herald

Newnan Gym Cats – Fearless and ready to defend title

The Newnan Gym Cats begin the defense of their 2021 state championship this week; they travel today to Buford for the preliminary round (Elite 8). The team is led by seniors Rubyln Goad and Mikayla Burton, who have signed to compete collegiately at the next level. Mikayla Burton leads the team as a beam state champ, while Rubylyn is an All-Around state champion.
NEWNAN, GA
WDTV

Warming Up with Fairmont Senior softball

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Fairmont Senior softball team is certainly a dedicated group of young ladies, each bringing their own story to the diamond. Audrey Tobesman has earned the title of captain as a junior, and the leadership role that it entails is not something she takes lightly, “I think it just shows me how responsibility I take on this year and even next year as a senior, what even more what it’ll add to it, but it feels good to be able to know my teammates trust me and that they have my back and I have theirs.”
FAIRMONT, WV
Canby Herald

Canby Herald

Canby, OR
35
Followers
1K+
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

The Canby Herald is the community’s best source for local news, local readers count on. Every day it deliver stories about local people, events and what’s happening at city hall and in local schools.​

 http://www.canbyherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy