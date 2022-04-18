Democrats condemn DeSantis congressional district map’s reduction in Black representation as ‘racist tactic’

One of Florida’s most prominent Black elected Democrats, state Sen. Shevrin Jones, said Monday that Gov. Ron DeSantis’ plan to cut in half the number of Florida congressional districts with boundaries crafted to maximize the chance of electing Black representatives is a “racist tactic.”

Jones spoke at a news conference he organized in Miami’s Little Haiti on the eve of the special Florida legislative session on congressional redistricting . After he and others voiced intense opposition to the proposed changes, Jones also conceded they can’t be stopped.

The senator predicted that on Wednesday the Republican majority in the Florida House and Senate will give DeSantis what he wants. He condemned the governor.

“I’m not gonna call what you’re doing a culture war anymore. I’m gonna call it just what it is. It’s a racist tactic that you’re doing, and you know what you’re doing,” Jones said.

“That’s why we’re standing here today. We’re not standing here because it’s cute to stand up at home to call you out. But we’re standing here to let you know that it might just be a few of us up here, but we will make sure that this message resounds across the state of Florida, that in November — and this is a threat — that in November, we will ensure that you’re no longer the governor of Florida, because when you come for one of us you come for all of us. And we will not allow you to dilute our districts’ representation for your own political gain. You lose,” Jones said.

Others at the news conference said the Republican governor was the one playing racial politics on the question of congressional districts and many of his other policy priorities.

“I don’t know how many acts of racism one has to do to become a racist, but let’s just say if this was a video game, he would be going for the high score. All right. I’m not saying this to be hyperbolic. I’m not saying this to be provocative. He’s giving you the receipts,” said Dwight Bullard, a former Democratic state senator and senior political advisor of the Florida Rising advocacy group.

He said the congressional district changes come after a pattern of moves he said are detrimental to Black Floridians: Legislation that cracked down on protests after the Black Lives Matter protests, election law changes he said would make it more difficult for Black citizens to vote, and the Stop WOKE Act, which limits classroom and employer discussion training on race.

Bullard said DeSantis would go down in history with notorious southern segregationist governors of the last century: Ross Barnett of Mississippi, Orval Faubus of Arkansas and George Wallace of Alabama.

The Rev. Rhonda Thomas, executive director of the organization Faith in Florida, said the maps discriminate against Black people. “Now we’re known to pray. So our prayer is that the governor of Florida will have sleepless nights.” And state Rep. Dotie Joseph, a Miami-Dade County Democrat, said DeSantis “wants to take us backwards.”

Christina Pushaw, the governor’s press secretary, declined to comment on the Democrats’ comments. “We won’t be responding to unsubstantiated allegations from partisan critics.” She referenced previous statements from the governor’s office, detailing what he saw as defects in the Legislature’s proposal for congressional redistricting, and why he vetoed it as constitutionally defective.

Critics see authoritarian shift

Also on Monday, the League of Women Voters of Florida sharply criticized the rush to approve the governor’s plan, calling the Legislature’s move an “unprecedented abdication.”

“The Legislature’s irresponsible plan to capitulate to the aggression of the governor nullifies the constitutionally mandated separation of the three branches of government and is moving in the direction of an autocracy,” Cecile Scoon, president of the League of Women Voters of Florida, said in a written statement.

Joseph also said the leaders of the Legislature are ceding too much power to the governor. “The problem is we in Florida are governed by a GOP that has decided to just throw up his hands and give into the bully.”

Later Monday, the Faith in Florida Palm Beach County chapter brought together Black political activists and faith leaders to Riviera Beach to argue against the DeSantis redistricting plan. Richard Ryles, a former West Palm Beach city commissioner and president of the Black Caucus of Palm Beach County, said DeSantis was implementing a new version of the decades old “Southern Strategy” that exploited racial divisions for political gain.

“Unfortunately, our Legislature has become a co-participant in the governor’s bloodthirsty quest to become president,” Ryles said. DeSantis is widely seen as a 2024 candidate for the Republican presidential nomination.

Pushaw rejected the notion her boss is motivated by political considerations. “Governor DeSantis is focused on Florida and has never indicated he is running for any office besides governor.”

Redistricting

Congressional districts in all states with more than one member of Congress are changing this year to reflect population changes uncovered in the 2020 Census. DeSantis vetoed the state Legislature’s plan for congressional districts, which would have preserved four districts drawn to enhance chances of electing Black lawmakers. His alternative plan, almost certain to pass this week, would eliminate one district, diminish minority influence in another, and maintain two, both in South Florida.

Under mid-1980s revisions to the federal Voting Rights Act, congressional boundaries have been drawn with a goal of increasing the chance that someone from a minority group can win an election and bring a voice that otherwise wouldn’t be heard to the halls of Congress. It immediately produced results: In 1992, Florida elected its first Black members of Congress since 1877, when the post-Civil War era of Reconstruction ended.

But DeSantis said the Legislature’s proposed continuation of a north Florida district, stretching from Tallahassee to Jacksonville and currently represented by Democrat Al Lawson, violated the Constitution and was racially gerrymandered.

During a news conference Monday in Jacksonville — which would no longer be part of a district that stretches to Tallahassee — DeSantis dismissed concerns about the path he’s pursuing.

“What we proposed and the Legislature probably do something similar, you know, we’re confident that that will hold up in court. I am not confident the other way would have hold would have held up in court. And so that’s just the nature of what we got to do. But you know, people are always gonna say different things. Anything we do there’s somebody’s gonna say something but I think once the dust settles most people look at the issues and say you know, that makes a lot of sense what you’re doing. So we’re gonna continue to do that.”

The League of Women Voters said the DeSantis proposal violates the Voting Rights Act’s prohibition against retrogresssion — backsliding — in the ability of minorities to elect representatives of their choice. And, the League said, it violates the Fair Districts Amendments Florida voters added to the state Constitution in 2010 banning politically gerrymandered districts.

Party power

There’s a partisan, Republican-versus-Democrat issue playing out as well. Redistricting isn’t as simple as just dividing the state. Depending on the configuration of a district, it’s likely — in many cases certain — to elect a Democrat or a Republican. Truly competitive districts are rare.

Florida currently sends 16 Republicans and 11 Democrats to Washington. The state gains a seat because of its higher-than-average population growth over a decade. The DeSantis plan would likely result in 20 Republican and eight Democratic districts. If that helps flip the U.S. House from Democratic to Republican control, it would be a selling point for DeSantis in 2024 Republican presidential primaries.

Florida is much more closely divided than that would indicate. Former President Donald Trump won the state by 3.3 percentage points in 2020 and DeSantis won by 0.4 of a percentage point in 2018. The nonpartisan Princeton Gerrymandering Project gave the DeSantis map an “F” grade for partisan fairness , saying it was crafted to create a “significant Republican advantage.”

“The DeSantis map — developed without any legal authority and with no transparency — flies in the face of the Fair Districts amendment and the Voting Rights Act by rigging Florida’s congressional elections in favor of one political party,” the League of Women Voters said in its statement Monday.

Regardless of what happens this week, the issue will end up in court. That could mean the disputed map would be used in the 2022, and possibly 2024 elections, before there is any resolution.

