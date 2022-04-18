Colton's hunt was on

A large crew of young children descended on Colton Elementary School's playground for an Easter egg hunt

When the crowd of kids, ages up to 10 years old, and parents assembled on the playground of Colton Elementary School for the annual Easter Egg Hunt, it was sunny and 53 degrees.

The firefighters brought the Easter Bunny to the event and stayed around to watch the kids having fun. There was face painting and food offerings to raise money for the eighth-grade graduation party.

The kids were having fun, waiting for the fire engine to blow its siren when the winds picked up, a little hail came in and maybe, just maybe, a snowflake or two.

But nothing deterred several hundred kids from the frenzied dash to the fields to collect thousands of eggs that had been donated and filled with candy by community members.

"There is nothing better than the Easter Egg Hunt," five-year-old Lilliana Connor said. "I got candy and a corn dog."