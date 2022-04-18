ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Tarasenko leads 3 Stars of the Week

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK - St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko, Minnesota Wild left wing Kevin Fiala and Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending April 17. FIRST STAR - VLADIMIR TARASENKO, RW, ST. LOUIS BLUES. Tarasenko led the NHL with...

NHL

Fleury aiming to play at least one more season in NHL

Wild goalie says 'body is still holding up' at age 37. Marc-Andre Fleury plans to play in the NHL next season. "I would like to play at least another season," Fleury said Tuesday. "I decided that recently. I still enjoy playing. I still have fun, my body is still holding up, most of the time. But yes, another season and we'll see after."
NHL
NHL

Krenn: Three Things we learned from a loss to Detroit

After a dominant first period that saw the Tampa Bay Lightning outshoot the Detroit Red Wings 15-5, the Bolts took their foot off the gas pedal before giving up three straight goals in the second period in a 4-3 loss on Tuesday night at AMALIE Arena. Coming into tonight's contest, Tampa Bay had defeated Detroit in all three previous matchups this season.
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Hurricanes hold off Coyotes, take over first place in Metropolitan

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Nino Niederreiter and Max Domi each had a goal and an assist for the Carolina Hurricanes in a 5-3 win against the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena on Monday. Vincent Trocheck, Jesper Fast and Sebastian Aho also scored, and Antti Raanta made 23 saves for the...
RALEIGH, NC
NHL

Lynch takes zamboni for spin on first day as Kraken investor

Seahawks running back stays tied to city, plans to be active in NHL team's community activism. Marshawn Lynch tended to some serious business on his first day as a minority investor in the Seattle Kraken. The former Seattle Seahawks running back made sure the rink was skate-ready and the zamboni...
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ PREDATORS

Calgary's projected lines, pairings and starting goalie on Tuesday. The Flames wrap up their two-game road trip tonight, taking on the Nashville Predators at 6:00 PM MT. Sportsnet will carry the television broadcast while Sportsnet 960 The FAN has the radio broadcast covered. Fans can also find in-game highlights on CalgaryFlames and follow the Flames on social media for exclusive content and real-time updates: @NHLFlames on Twitter, Calgary Flames on Facebook, and @NHLFlames on Instagram.
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Flyers

PHILADELPHIA - Dustin Tokarski will start for the Sabres when they conclude a back-to-back set against the Philadelphia Flyers tonight at Wells Fargo Center. The Sabres are looking to sweep their season series with the Flyers after earning a 4-3 win in Buffalo on Saturday. The Sabres also won the first meeting in Buffalo, 6-3, on Jan. 22.
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Dallas visits Edmonton after Hintz's 2-goal game

Dallas Stars (43-28-5, fifth in the Central) vs. Edmonton Oilers (44-26-6, second in the Pacific) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas visits the Edmonton Oilers after Roope Hintz scored two goals in the Stars' 6-2 loss to the Canucks. The Oilers are 30-13-3 in Western Conference games. Edmonton ranks fifth in the Western...
NHL
NHL

Bruins end Blues winning streak at nine, gain in Atlantic

ST. LOUIS -- The Boston Bruins ended the St. Louis Blues' nine-game winning streak with a 3-2 overtime victory at Enterprise Center on Tuesday. Charlie McAvoy won it at 48 seconds on a shot from the high slot off a pass from Jake DeBrusk. "Your lane is kind of where...
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Stamkos ties Lightning record in loss to Red Wings

TAMPA -- Steven Stamkos had three assists to tie Martin St. Louis for the most points in Tampa Bay Lightning history, but the Detroit Red Wings won 4-3 at Amalie Arena on Tuesday. Stamkos, who was selected by Tampa Bay with the No. 1 pick in the 2008 NHL Draft,...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Coach's Challenge: WSH @ COL -- 8:13 of the Third Period

Washington challenges Atturi Lehkonen interfered with Ilya Samsonov prior to scoring in the 3rd period; the call stands after video review. Explanation: Video review confirmed no goaltender interference occurred as Artturi Lehkonen was making a play on the loose puck in the crease. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.7 which states, in part, the goal on the ice should have been allowed because "in a rebound situation, or where a goalkeeper and attacking player(s) are simultaneously attempting to play a loose puck, whether inside or outside the crease, incidental contact will be permitted, and any goal that is scored as a result thereof will be allowed."
NHL
NHL

Power impressing teammates with poise, mobility

Notes from Tuesday's practice at LECOM Harborcenter. Casey Mittelstadt made the end-of-season transition from the NCAA to the NHL back in spring of 2018, after his one-year tenure at the University of Minnesota ended on Selection Sunday. He went from hanging with teammates on campus to flying on charter jets,...
BUFFALO, NY
KTVZ

Aho nets 36th as Carolina tops Coyotes 5-3, ends 2-game skid

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Sebastian Aho scored his 36th goal midway through the third period and the Carolina Hurricanes snapped a two-game skid with a 5-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes. Nino Niederreiter, Max Domi, Vincent Trocheck and Jesper Fast also scored for the Hurricanes, who weathered an Arizona comeback try and strengthened its hold on first place in the Metropolitan Division. Carolina has 106 points, two ahead of the second-place New York Rangers. Nick Ritchie, Loui Eriksson and Alex Galchenyuk scored in the second period for the Coyotes, who trailed 3-0 and 4-1 before getting within 4-3 in the final minutes of the second period. Arizona has lost seven straight and 14 of 16.
NHL
NHL

Duchene Gets 40th Goal, Granlund Helps Preds to Shootout Win Over Flames

Saros Earns Birthday Victory as Nashville Collects Two Points Against Calgary in Potential Postseason Matchup. Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal to become the 1st player in franchise history to reach 40 in a single season, in Nashville's 3-2 shootout win. 05:11 •. Matt Duchene became the first 40-goal scorer...
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

Mailbag: Calder Trophy favorite, Rangers can make deep playoff run

Here is the April 20 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. Does Moritz Seider have the Calder Trophy in the bag, or do you think it's still up for debate? -- @jonny_pence. Seider, the 21-year-old defenseman for...
NHL

