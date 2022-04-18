ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

BMI Songwriter Angie K. Kicks Off Restaurant Leadership Conference

Cover picture for the articleAs has become tradition, a BMI songwriter kicked off the opening session of this year’s Restaurant Leadership Conference in Phoenix. BMI country artist Angie K. performed...

The Boot

The Judds Reuniting to Perform at 2022 CMT Music Awards

The Judds are reuniting to perform on television together for the first time in 20 years. People reports that the mother-daughter duo of Naomi and Wynonna Judd are slated to reunite for a live performance during the 2022 CMT Music Awards. The Judds will sing their 1990 hit "Love Can Build a Bridge" in front of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville during the show on April 11, with Kacey Musgraves set to introduce their performance.
MUSIC
New Country 99.1

Luke Combs Scratched as 2022 CMT Music Awards Performer

Luke Combs won't be performing at the 2022 CMT Music Awards, after all. The "Doin' This" singer has been removed from a list of performers that was first announced on Tuesday (March 22). The Video of the Year nominee was slated to tape his performance for the April 11 awards...
MUSIC
CBS LA

Country music singer Jeff Carson dies in Tennessee

Country music singer and songwriter Jeff Carson, who scored hits with "Not On Your Love," and "The Car" before becoming a police officer, has died in Tennessee, his publicist said. Carson was 58.Carson died of a heart attack at a hospital in Franklin, said Jeremy Westby of 2911 Media.Carson was born Jeffrey Lee Herndon in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1963, Westby said in a news release. Carson sang in church and formed a band in Rogers, Arkansas, before moving to Branson, Missouri, where he wrote songs and played locally, the news release said.Carson moved to Nashville and recorded demos for Tracy...
TENNESSEE STATE
Taste of Country

Carrie Underwood Duets With Her Mom Onstage in Las Vegas: ‘Life Sure is Amazing’ [Watch]

Carrie Underwood returned to the stage of her Reflection: Las Vegas residency on Saturday night (March 26) with a very special guest in tow: Her mom, Carole. The singer brought her mom out as a surprise guest, introducing Carole to the crowd before asking her, "Is there anything you want to say to these fine people?" The singer's mom turned to the audience and said, "I'm so happy you're here and I hope you enjoy the show."
LAS VEGAS, NV
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert shares upsetting news with fans about the Grammys

Miranda Lambert had some sad news to share with fans over the weekend right before the 64th Grammy Awards are slated to take place on Sunday night. The country singer revealed in an interview with ABC Audio that she wouldn't be able to attend this year's ceremony because of several clashes.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Exclusive: Carly Pearce reacts to losing to Carrie Underwood at 2022 CMT Music Awards

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde sadly missed out on the best Collaborative Video of the Year award at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on Monday night. Carly and Ashley were nominated for their duet, Never Wanted To Be That Girl, but were beaten by Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood who scooped the prize for their song, If I Didn't Love You – and Carly had the perfect response to missing out on the accolade.
MUSIC
