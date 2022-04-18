ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, UT

California teen reported missing in 2019 found safe in Utah

By KSTU Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wAp4O_0fCeRnpk00

An autistic teenager reported missing from Northern California in 2019 was recently found in Summit County, Utah.

Connerjack Oswalt was reported missing by the Clearlake Police Department on Sep. 29, 2019, with his last known sighting in nearby Willows, California, roughly one week later. He was 16 years old at the time.

“We’ve had a lot of false hope over the last two and a half years,” Gerald Flint, Oswalt's stepfather, told FOX 13 News.

Oswalt was diagnosed with autism in 2014. Since his disappearance, his family had been searching for him by scanning posts for unidentified individuals and even checking morgues.

Recently, members of the Park City community started reporting an individual in the area who had been seen pushing a shopping cart. Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies contacted the man a few times, but since he hadn’t been committing a crime, they checked on his well-being but never learned his name.

“As we’ve dealt with this individual, he has never been aggressive towards law enforcement, but he’s been resistant towards law enforcement,” Summit County Sheriff Justin Martinez said.

Over the weekend, the dispatch center received a call for a man sleeping outside of a store in Jeremy Ranch.

“Deputies [were] dispatched early in the morning, and it’s the same individual we’ve been dealing with the past couple of weeks,” said Sheriff Martinez, who then described the man's condition that day. “This morning, he’s very cold, he’s shivering, he’s obviously had a rough night.”

Deputies convinced the man to warm up in the front seat of one of their police vehicles. The man consented to a finger scan since he wouldn’t tell deputies his name. The scan returned with a warrant hit out of Nevada for Connerjack Oswald.

“The deputies again felt there’s more to this story; there’s something more. This individual's being resistant, reluctant to communicate,” said Sheriff Martinez,

Dispatchers began combing through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database.

“After about 16 pages of scouring through names and photographs and trying to find something that might match up, came up with the name Connerjack Oswalt,” Martinez said.

The spelling of Oswalt's last name was different in both research methods. However, once they felt confident with the identification, they were able to contact his family, who had moved from California to Idaho after their home was severely damaged in a wildfire.

“Honestly, I’m still dumbstruck by the situation,” said Flint.

Flint drove from Idaho Falls to Park City to meet with deputies and identify Oswalt positively.

Flint called his wife Suzanne, Oswalt's mother, and told her the news.

“There wasn’t a dry eye in the room, and we’re talking law enforcement, family members, they had been reunited with this individual they hadn’t seen for three years when he was 16. He’s now 19,” said Sheriff Martinez.

Oswalt's mother and stepfather shared how difficult the last few years have been without knowing the status of their son.

“We’re just grateful that he’s safe and he’s alive, and we have our son back. That’s the most important thing ever for us,” said Suzanne Flint.

“To find him alive is incredible,” Gerald Flint added.

“It’s the compassion, it’s the empathy, it’s looking at the bigger picture and feeling that there’s something here,” Sheriff Martinez said of his deputies. “Although he had a warrant, there was a something deeper that these individuals — my deputies — felt like they needed to explore.”

Oswalt is now safe in a treatment facility, and his family is relieved to know that he is OK.

After learning of the positive outcome, the Clearlake Police Department shared a statement with FOX 13 News:

"It was great news for us at the Clearlake Police Department to hear Conner was located safe by the Summit County Sheriff's Office.  We hope Conner’s family can get some much-needed relief knowing he is okay."

April is Autism Awareness Month. On Wednesday, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office rolled out the Autism Safety Program on their website , encouraging members of their community to share information about their loved ones dealing with autism or other illness.

“Rapid access to information such as their name, birthday, physical description, emergency contact information, known triggers, behaviors, etc., will help Officers during their initial response,” reads a statement on the website. “Please share all information you feel comfortable providing. This form should be filled out yearly to ensure accurate information is available for first responders.”

Brian Schnee at KSTU first reported this story.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Police bodycam reveals moment mother learns missing autistic son had been found alive two years later

Nearly three years after he suddenly vanished from his Californian home, teenager Connerjack Oswalt has been found sleeping in a convenience store in Utah. The 19-year-old who has been diagnosed with autism and other mental health conditions, was shivering due to the cold when he was found in Summit County, famous for its ski destinations, on 9 April, county officials said.“Connerjack, who is autistic, was reported missing in California in September of 2019. Deputies were able to reunite Connerjack with his family, who was losing hope. Please watch this heartwarming and emotional story,” the sheriff wrote in a post...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Autistic teenager who vanished in California three years ago is found sleeping on the street outside Utah convenience store after cop invited shivering 19-year-old to warm up in car before doing finger scan

An autistic teenager who disappeared from California three years ago has been found more than 740 miles away in Utah. Connerjack Oswalt, 19, was reported missing by his family in Clearlake on September 28, 2019 when he was just 16 years old. Summit County Sheriff's Office received reports of a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Bakersfield Now

Missing teen found, returned home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (4:30 p.m.) Aubrielle Sandoval was returned home today and is safe, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. --- The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl last seen on Stine Road, near Ridgeview High School. Aubrielle Sandoval was...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park City, UT
State
California State
State
Nevada State
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
Summit County, UT
Crime & Safety
City
Clearlake, CA
Park City, UT
Crime & Safety
County
Summit County, UT
State
Utah State
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Independent

Mother-of-four falls to her death in front of husband while hiking Utah cliff

A hiker fell to her death in front of her husband while walking in the Utah wilderness, police said.The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday that Candice Thompson, 26, of Richfield, Utah, died in hospital that evening after falling between 75 and 100 feet from a cliff.Ms Thompson and her husband had been hiking in an area known as the "Bull's Head", with local search and rescue (SAR) officers receiving a distress notice at 1pm."At the time her husband was with her and called 911 while running to try to get to her," the sheriff's office said of Ms...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Martinez
103.5 KISSFM

Are the Mountains of Idaho Really Being Terrorized by Cannibals?

It seems as though Idaho is home to all sorts of mythical creatures. You’ve got the legendary Sasquatch roaming the forests, you’ve got the sea serpent Sharlie living in Payette Lake, and now… we’ve got the Nimerigar, a race of humanoids that could only be described as “cannibalistic dwarves” according to Native-Languages.org.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#False Hope#Fox 13 News#Jeremy Ranch
Vice

A Driver Took Her Final Photo. Now She’s on a Long List of Missing Women.

The last known photo of 18-year-old Debanhi Escobar was taken on April 10. She stands with her arms folded on the edge of an empty highway in the middle of the night. She is wearing a black face mask and looking away from the camera. The lights of a passing car illuminate her long, brown skirt, creating an eerie image against the mountains and the dark sky behind her.
PUBLIC SAFETY
98.3 The Snake

Where Does Idaho Rank on Most Sinful States in the United States?

Every state has its flaws. We all sin as well. If you have ever wondered what the most and least sinful places to live are, you are in luck, as there is a list that has been released by WalletHub. The list breaks down every state and you will be a little surprised to see where some of the states end up. The list also breaks down each sin. Where does Idaho rank on the list and how do they rank on each sin?
IDAHO STATE
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police confirm missing runaway teen found

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police department has confirmed that Keyanna Sylvester a runaway missing teen has been found. Sylvester has been found in Mississippi where she was suspected to have gone off to. Mobile Police thanks everyone for their help finding Sylvester.
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Autism
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Grizzly Bear Attack is Friendly Reminder to Be Careful this Spring in Idaho

Anytime someone goes camping, hiking, or visits a place where wildlife roams free, the worst scenario you can ever find yourself in is being attacked by an animal. We have all thought about it at some point, and some of us may have come extremely close in certain circumstances. This last week, a man went hiking with his friend in Montana. They decided to split up and meet back at the car later, but the man never returned. He was found later, in what is expected to have been a grizzly bear attack.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

A Grizzly Bear in Idaho is Killing Livestock and Fish and Game Can’t Trap Him

Livestock in Northern Idaho is being ravaged by a big grizzly bear in the area. According to North Idaho News Facebook post based off of Idaho Fish and Game information, "Idaho Fish and Game officers suspect a grizzly bear attacked and killed a llama and a sheep on private land in the Panhandle Region on the evening of April 5 Idaho Fish... on private land near the town of Naples in Boundary County... If a grizzly bear is captured, Fish and Game will work with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service staff to collect biological data including DNA, measurements, sex and age. If the bear is relocated, a GPS collar will be placed on it for future tracking of its movements and behaviors."
BOUNDARY COUNTY, ID
The Independent

Guilty verdict in deaths of Utah teens found in mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial. Brelynne “Breezy” Otteson, 17, and Riley Powell, 18, disappeared days after Christmas. Their bound and stabbed bodies were found months later in Utah’s west desert, 100 feet...
95.7 KEZJ

7 Worst Animals to be Attacked by in Idaho

Being attacked by an animal is some people's worst fear. The thought of being clawed, bitten, and potentially eaten does not sound like a fun time. While the thought of seeing a wild animal up close sounds like a once-in-a-lifetime chance, depending on the animal, it doesn't always go according to plan. When you get away with an awesome photo or video, it is an amazing story and a moment you will never forget, but when things go south, it is entirely different. Recently, a hiker in Montana was killed by a grizzly bear, and weeks before that a man was attacked by a moose in Idaho. With these attacks and death happening, it got me thinking about what would be the worst animal to be attacked by in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

35K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy