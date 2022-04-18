ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
If you haven't turned in your taxes, today's the day

By Shelby Cassesse
KDKA News Radio
 1 day ago

Today is tax day, meaning you have until midnight to complete all those documents and make your payment.

The last two years, tax procrastinators got a break. Pandemic measures extended the tax deadline into July in 2020 and May last year. This year, we're back to a mid-April deadline.

Hefren Tillotson's Jayme Meredith says without an extension, you have until the clock strikes midnight.

“If you missed the deadline and you’re getting money back, it’s probably no-harm, no-foul. If you owe money to the government, you’ll probably get a letter in the mail. If you don’t pay by the filing deadline, you’ll probably get a letter in the mail saying that you owe interest.”

If time got away from you, you can file for an extension. Meredith says the form can be found online, but you may not be out of the woods just yet.

“If you owe taxes, you do have to pay your estimated tax that you owe. So, you still may have to do a bit of number-crunching to decide if you owe taxes, or if you’ll get money back.”

He adds though if you are waiting this long, might be a good time to consider professional financial help.

KDKA News Radio

