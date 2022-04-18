ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Multi-car crash in Los Feliz leaves five hospitalized

By Daniella De Robbio
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mTUx1_0fCeROxh00

LOS FELIZ, LOS ANGELES (KNX) – Five people were injured after a high-speed chase turned into a multi-car collision in Los Feliz early Monday.

Around 1 a.m., officers responded to a call of a possibly stolen car near the intersection of Western and Franklin avenues, according to Fox 11 .

The pursuit ended when the car collided with two other cars, which included a pickup truck, KABC reported.

One of the suspects is in critical condition, while the others involved in the collision are expected to be ok.

The suspects were arrested, but not publicly identified.

