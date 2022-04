Although Brooke Williamson's culinary pedigree was already very impressive before she stepped on to the set of Season 10 of "Top Chef," the show gave her the national recognition that "catapulted her career," according to her official website. In 2020, she entered Season 1 of Guy Fieri's culinary gauntlet, "Tournament of Champions," as a seventh seed, and ended up taking home the win in 2020 (via Discovery). Her success on these competition shows has given her national notoriety, but even so, she had to close three out of her four restaurants during the pandemic, which has inspired her to give back to fellow members of the restaurant industry (via LA Weekly).

CELEBRITIES ・ 25 DAYS AGO