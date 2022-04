Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. went 1-for-3 with a double in his first rehab appearance Tuesday night for Triple-A Gwinnett. Acuna, returning from a torn ACL, batted leadoff for the visiting Stripers, flying out to center field in his first at bat, doubling off the wall in right-center in his second and then finishing his evening with a groundout to third.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 13 HOURS AGO