The Elden Ring Ancient Dragon Smithing Stones (and Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stones) are special, unique items that can't be bought, farmed or obtained infinitely in any way. With only 13 Ancient Dragon Smithing Stones and 8 Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stones across the whole of Elden Ring, players need to be careful about how they proceed, unable to upgrade more than a small percentage of their weapons to their max potential of +25 or +10. Of course, the weapons you get to +24 won't exactly be weak, but for the full upgrade you'll need the Ancient Stones to bring back to Hewg and have him Smith them into the final tier of upgrades.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO