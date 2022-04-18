ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Lopez embodies springtime fashion for Easter Sunday

By Rebecah Jacobs
 2 days ago

Jennifer Lopez has a lot on her plate, but she can always make time to celebrate with her family.

On Sunday, April 17, the “Jenny From The Block” singer took to Instagram to show off the perfect-for-spring ensemble she wore for Easter. Along with the caption, “Easter Sunday Situation,” J.Lo posted two photos of her weekend look, one showing off her glam and another revealing her whole outfit.

For the holiday celebration, Lopez wore a chic white midi dress featuring multicolored floral details along the sleeves and the hemline. She paired the dress with a pair of super tall white platform stilettos and accessorized with a green leather designer bag for a pop of color.

The mother-of-two wore her highlighted brown hair slicked back into a bun, showing off a pair of flower earrings. For her makeup look, Lopez kept things classic with a simple, natural face and a smokey eye.

Sunday was a busy day for the star; Earlier on Sunday, according to Daily Mail , she was spotted visiting a construction site with her fiancé Ben Affleck in Los Angeles as they continue their house hunting process.

Bennifer have visited quite a few properties in the past few weeks , which comes as the pair announced their engagement last week.

In a newsletter shared to her website, the singer wrote, “Did you ever imagine your biggest dream could come true? Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed.”

She continued, “I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again, I was quite literally speechless and he said, ‘Is that a yes?’ I said ‘YES of course that’s a YES.’”

Affleck and Lopez first started dating in early 2002 after meeting on set of their movie, Gigli . They got engaged that same year, and were set to get married in September 2003, but postponed their wedding and eventually broke up in January 2004.

The couple rekindled their relationship in May 2021, and now, they’re headed for the alter once again. But first, they continue their house hunt.

