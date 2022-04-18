ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

5 New Yorkers to split reward after helping police nab alleged subway shooter

By Nexstar Media Wire, Sarah Vasile
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J3waI_0fCeOLvD00

NEW YORK ( WPIX ) — The New York Police Department said five New Yorkers who helped with the capture of alleged Brooklyn subway shooter Frank R. James will split a $50,000 reward, officials announced Friday.

The reward recipients, who were only identified as members of the public, gave “critical information” that qualifies them for a chunk of the money, according to the NYPD, MTA, Transit Workers Union Local 100 and the New York City Police Foundation. Officials said this information helped lead to the arrest of James, who was found Wednesday, a day after he allegedly shot 10 people on a Brooklyn subway train.

The reward will be split evenly, with each tipster receiving a $10,000 share.

Viral TikTok leads to review of school district’s American Indian mascot

“The public is who we serve, but they are also often our best partner,” Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said. “We urged the public to join us in this effort to find this suspect and New Yorkers stepped up.”

Mayor Eric Adams said the efforts of good Samaritans proves that New York City is “the greatest city in the world.”

James appeared in court Thursday on a terrorism charge. He was arrested Wednesday on the Lower East Side after he called the NYPD CrimeStoppers tip line on himself, according to law enforcement sources.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Suspected Brooklyn subway shooter Frank James arrested: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police arrested the suspected Brooklyn subway shooter Wednesday, the day after he allegedly opened fire on a train, shooting 10 people, officials said. Frank R. James, 62, had been identified as a person of interest on Tuesday and then upgraded to a suspect in the case. He was captured in Manhattan. James faces up to life in prison if he’s convicted, prosecutors said. He’s being charged federally on a terrorism offense.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC4 Columbus

Thieves using USBs to steal vehicles

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Car thefts in the Columbus area are skyrocketing in 2022, and police say old technology from two car manufacturers is giving thieves a new way to steal your vehicle. https://nbc4i.co/3jGEgs6.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

CPD: Man asks for application, shoots manager at pizza shop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 26-year-old pizza shop manager is hospitalized after Columbus police said he was shot at the store Monday night. According to Columbus police, the shooting happened at a Papa John’s pizza shop on the 2900 block of East Main Street at approximately 10:17 p.m. Police said a man walked into the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City Subway#Nypd#Police#New Yorkers#Tiktok#American#Indian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
MTA
The Independent

New video shows subway attack suspect’s convincing ‘disguise’ as he entered station

New surveillance footage allegedly shows Frank James on his way to the Brooklyn subway attack.The video, obtained by CBS News, shows Mr James wearing a high-vis vest, wheeling a cart, and carrying a bag.Mr James was named as a suspect in the subway attack in Sunset Park on Tuesday that left 28 people injured, including 10 with gunshot wounds. The gunman fired at least 33 times with a Glock 9-millimetre handgun, and police say he would have inflicted more damage if the weapon hadn’t jammed.A gun, magazines, gas canisters and fireworks were recovered from the scene.Police have offered a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
PIX11

Not gone yet: New York hits 5 million COVID cases

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Just over two years after the state’s first COVID case, New York reached a grim milestone of 5 million virus cases, according to data from John Hopkins University. The first case, a 39-year-old Manhattan woman, was reported on March 1, 2020. A second case was confirmed in Westchester County two days […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Trump lashes out at investigation into his taxes, saying NYC authorities should focus on subway shooting and other crimes instead

Former president Donald Trump is once again falsely claiming New York Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation into whether he committed tax fraud is diverting law enforcement resources needed to fight street crime. Mr Trump, who frequently describes investigations into alleged wrongdoing by him or his family as part of what he calls a series of illegitimate “witch hunts” because the probes are overseen by Democrats, said in a statement emailed to reporters that Ms James “should focus her efforts on saving the State of New York and ending its reputation as a Crime Capital of the World” rather than...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC4 Columbus

Shooting near downtown Columbus leaves 1 person dead

Police are investigating a deadly shooting early Saturday morning. Shooting near downtown Columbus leaves 1 person dead. Candidate says Hilliard school complaint ‘politically …. Granville High students start Ukrainian donation …. Spring game offers fans first look at 2022 Buckeyes. Multiple people injured in shooting at South Carolina …
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy