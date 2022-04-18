ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

76ers heavily favored to take Game 2 against Raptors

 1 day ago

If Tyrese Maxey keeps ascending at this pace, the Philadelphia 76ers likely will make a deep run in the NBA playoffs.

Maxey scored 38 points, one shy of his career high, and the fourth-seeded Sixers blitzed the fifth-seeded Toronto Raptors 131-111 in Game 1 of the opening round of the Eastern Conference playoffs on Saturday.

Game 2 will be played Monday night in Philadelphia.

The 76ers opened as 6.5-point favorites at BetMGM but the line had moved to 7.5 by Monday with 77 percent of the spread-line bets and 88 percent of the handle backing Philadelphia. The line is 7.0 points at DraftKings, where the 76ers have drawn 76 and 75 percent of the action, respectively.

Maxey shot 66.7 percent from the field, and he became one of just 11 players 21 years or younger in league history to score 35 points or more in a playoff game, according to Stathead.

Tobias Harris added 26 points, James Harden contributed 22 points and 14 assists and Joel Embiid had 19 points and 15 rebounds. But Maxey made the biggest impression.

“He was calm out there,” Harden said of Maxey. “He took his shots when they were open. He took his attacks when they were available and he just made the right play, which he has done since I’ve been here.”

Maxey received multiple standing ovations from the crowd. But looking ahead, he’s focused on one thing — winning.

“I appreciate it, but I think the only thing I’m gonna remember is us winning and that’s all that matters at this point,” Maxey said. “And now this is in my rearview mirror and it’s time to look ahead to Game 2 and get focused and get prepared.”

This series is far from over, and the Sixers realize that fact.

“Every game in the playoffs is gonna be going full battle,” Harris said. “And this series is gonna be that same way. They’re a team that is gonna make an adjustment and that’s what the playoffs are about.”

While the Raptors were soundly defeated, it’s still only one loss.

There’s plenty of time to respond, although the 76ers’ odds of winning the series moved from -200 to -400 following Game 1.

“We’ve just got to be better,” Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said. “For us, I think in the first half they had zero (turnovers) and I told the team, I don’t remember a half in nine years that I’ve been here where we haven’t turned a team over at all. Just goes to not enough ball pressure, not enough active hands, probably not enough physicality. Things that you need to do.”

Toronto’s depth is depleted entering Game 2 and the Raptors could be without three players from their rotation.

Scottie Barnes hobbled to the locker room early in the fourth quarter Saturday after Embiid landed heavily on his left foot. Barnes was unable to practice Sunday, skipped Monday’s shootaround and is officially out.

Thaddeus Young left at halftime with a sprained left thumb, further depleting the Raptors’ depth. Young is likewise listed as doubtful for Game 2, along with guard Gary Trent (non-COVID illness). Neither player was a participant at Monday’s shootaround.

For Toronto, Pascal Siakam led the way with 24 points, OG Anunoby added 20, Fred VanVleet had 18 and Barnes contributed 15 points and 10 rebounds before exiting.

They’ll need more to come up with a series-evening road victory.

“I wouldn’t say we lost ourselves. I think we just weren’t ourselves in a lot of areas,” VanVleet said. “I think a lot of what we do is predicated on our aggressiveness and our length and making plays on the ball, causing turnovers, blocking shots. And I think whether that was jitters from some of the newer guys or the whistle or whatever the case may be, we were just a little slow.”

The Over/Under is a 217.5 points at both sportsbooks. The Under has drawn 71 percent of the bets and 67 percent of the handle at BetMGM while the Over has been backed by 79 and 74 percent, respectively, at DraftKings.

–Field Level Media

fadeawayworld.net

Draymond Green Goes Off, Threatens To Start Petition If Jordan Poole Gets Snubbed From Most Improved Player Award: "The NBA Really Needs To Relook At Their Process..."

Yesterday, the NBA released the finalists for each of the season's player awards. Missing from the Most Improved Player category was Jordan Poole, who made some pretty significant leaps from a season ago. Just hours before the finalists were announced, Draymond Green went on a long and semi-heated rant about...
NBA
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Admits He’s Worried About NBA Star

Stephen A. Smith is getting very worried about one of the NBA’s biggest superstars. Smith admitted during ESPN’s First Take on Tuesday he’s concerned about Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden. The Sixers are off to a 2-0 series lead over the Raptors. Harden, though, scored only 14...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Kyrie Irving Punishment Announced: NBA World Reacts

In what may be the most unsurprising fine of the NBA calendar year, Nets guard Kyrie Irving was docked for his behavior towards the Celtics crowd in Game 1 of Brooklyn’s first round series against Boston. Per Shams Charania, “Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has been fined $50,000 for...
BROOKLYN, NY
thecomeback.com

Basketball world reacts to Scotty Pippen Jr. decision

Scottie Pippen is a Chicago Bulls legend with six NBA titles to his name. His son, Scotty Pippen Jr., will have some big shoes to fill but he’s ready to start trying. The Vanderbilt guard announced Monday that he will sign with an agent and declare for the 2022 NBA Draft.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Fred VanVleet gets 100% real on who’s to blame for Raptors’ 2nd blowout loss to Sixers

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet is blaming no one but himself after the Philadelphia 76ers handed them another blowout defeat on Monday. After losing Game 1 by 20 points, there were high hopes that the Raptors can make some adjustments to make life hard for Joel Embiid and win against the Sixers in Game 2. Unfortunately, despite a solid start, it was pretty much the same story for Toronto as Embiid and the Sixers dominated for the 112-97 victory.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

3 observations after Embiid (31 points), Sixers grab Game 2 vs. Raptors

The Sixers fought to hold serve Monday night. They won a testy matchup over the Raptors at Wells Fargo Center, beating Toronto by a 112-97 score to go up 2-0 in their first-round playoff series. Joel Embiid had 31 points and 11 rebounds. Tyrese Maxey posted 23 points, nine rebounds...
NBA
Yardbarker

Unable to win Embiid-less minutes, problems mount for Raptors down 2-0 to 76ers

The Toronto Raptors had done their job early. View the original article to see embedded media. It wasn't pretty, but Fred VanVleet was nailing his threes and the Raptors proved they weren't going to be pushed around. Unlike in Game 1, the Raptors were setting the tone early. A one-point lead for Toronto through the first quarter was a big step in the right direction.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

3 reasons Sixers will sweep Raptors after another blowout in Game 2

The Philadelphia 76ers took a firm stranglehold on their first-round series with the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, blowing them out for the second straight game. With a 2-0 lead heading up North, the Sixers are in a prime position to keep rolling. While the Raps did come out firing in Game 2, Philly quickly slowed them down and started to dominate, with Joel Embiid’s 31 points leading the way for Doc Rivers’ squad. Between Philadelphia’s offensive brilliance, stout defense, and Toronto’s dismal shot-making, this could be a done deal.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Philadelphia 76ers: 3 bold predictions for Game 3 vs Raptors in first round of 2022 NBA Playoffs

The Philadelphia 76ers hold a commanding 2-0 series lead in their first-round matchup with the Toronto Raptors. After winning the first two games by a combined 35 points, the two teams will head to Canada for Game’s 3 and 4. While the series has been off to an ideal start for the Sixers, it could be different across the border. In addition to not being able to play in front of their home fans, the Sixers will also be without Matisse Thybulle. Philly’s best perimeter defender is ineligible to play in Canada due to his incomplete vaccination status. Regardless, the team will look to build on their success in the first two games and take a commanding 3-0 lead in the opening round.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
1460 ESPN Yakima

Embid Scores 31 to Carry 76ers to 2-0 Series Lead on Raptors

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 31 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 112-97 win over the Toronto Raptors in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Tyrese Maxey had 23 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Tobias Harris had 20 points and 10 rebounds. James Harden scored 14. OG Anunoby led the Raptors with 26 points. Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet each had 20. Game 3 in the Eastern Conference series is Wednesday in Toronto.
NBA
