ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Gerrit Cole goes for elusive first season win as Yankees visit Tigers

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y9xSW_0fCeOFcr00

New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole will be seeking his first victory of the season when he makes his third start on Tuesday in the opener of a three-game road series against the Detroit Tigers.

In his first outing on April 8, he gave up three runs in four innings against Boston. He wound up with another no-decision when he allowed three runs in 5 2/3 innings against Toronto on Wednesday.

Cole was removed after throwing 85 pitches.

“At some point we’ll be up to 115 but getting pretty deep in the game (Wednesday), I was pretty pleased with that,” Cole said.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit two home runs off Cole but the right-hander allowed just two other hits while striking out six.

“Tough lineup,” Cole said. “We executed a lot of good pitches. Didn’t get away with a few but I think the consistency is starting to come a little bit. Less pulls with the fastball. Maybe two hangers with the slider, got away with one, didn’t get away with the other.”

Cole typically enjoys success against the Tigers. In nine career starts, he has posted a 6-1 record and 1.92 ERA.

The Yankees had an off day on Monday after losing two of three games at Baltimore in a weekend series. They were shut out 5-0 on Sunday.

New York’s slugger-filled lineup has been tamed on a regular basis during the first 10 games of the season. The Yankees are averaging just three runs per game.

“We’ve got to find a way to get on the board and support our pitching,” manager Aaron Boone said.

The Tigers haven’t played since Saturday. Their weekend series finale at Kansas City on Sunday was postponed due to inclement weather.

They generated only seven runs in the first three games of that series but still came away with two victories. The Tigers were limited to four hits in a 3-1 loss on Saturday, despite drawing seven walks.

“I thought we were semi-disciplined for the most part, but we couldn’t quite get the big hit to make them pay for giving us free runners,” manager A.J. Hinch said.

Detroit will be without shortstop Javier Baez for this three-game series. He is on the 10-day injured list due to a thumb injury.

Tyler Alexander will make his second start on Tuesday. The left-hander gave up three runs in 5 1/3 innings against Boston last Tuesday.

He’s made two career relief appearances against the Yankees, giving up three runs in seven innings.

Alexander might wind up in the rotation longer than expected. He was expected to fill in as the fifth starter until Michael Pineda, signed as a free agent late in training camp, was ready to start.

Pineda could make his season debut during the series, but last week the Tigers placed Casey Mize on the 10-day IL due to an elbow injury. Matt Manning left Saturday’s start after two innings due to shoulder discomfort.

“Coming on the heels of how the last 24 hours have gone, we weren’t going to take any risks whatsoever, so we got him out of the game,” Hinch said. “Hopefully, it’s just a matter of cold and him feeling a little bit fatigued or achy or whatever, but we’ll obviously get him evaluated.”

History could be made during the series. Detroit designated hitter Miguel Cabrera needs five more hits to reach the 3,000 mark.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman gets brutally honest on first game against Braves

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman experienced an emotional homecoming this past weekend when he played in front of the LA faithful at Dodger Stadium for the first time. A California native, there’s no denying that it was an emotional moment for Freeman. However, the former Atlanta Braves World Series champion has another moment like that upcoming. On Tuesday night, the Braves will come to Dodger Stadium for Freeman’s first matchup against them in the 2022 MLB season- and his first matchup against the Braves ever. Freeman got honest on the showdown against Atlanta, as reported by Yahoo Sports.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Breaking: The X-Ray Results Are In For Mike Trout

Los Angeles Angels fans can breathe a little easier. Mike Trout was hit in the hand by a pitch during Sunday afternoon’s game. The Angels star outfielder had to leave the game, appearing to be in significant pain. It didn’t look good. Thankfully, though, the X-ray results are...
ANAHEIM, CA
FanSided

Umpire ruins incredible 15-pitch Carlos Correa at-bat

Carlos Correa’s extended at-bat against the Red Sox came to a disappointing end when the umpire ruled a borderline pitch a strike looking. Carlos Correa hasn’t completely hit the ground running with the Twins to start his debut season but that doesn’t mean he isn’t producing incredible moments.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Dodgers Make First Roster Move Of the Season

View the original article to see embedded media. The Dodgers made their first official roster move on Sunday. Prior to first pitch, the Dodgers announced that they had recalled reliever Phil Bickford and optioned Garrett Cleavinger. The Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett was one of the first to report. Bickford...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Michael Pineda
Person
Matt Manning
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Miguel Cabrera
Person
Casey Mize
Complex

Colorado Rockies Fan Filmed Punching Women in Brawl Outside Coors Field

Footage taken outside Coors Field in Denver shows a man in a Colorado Rockies hat attacking multiple women in a fight. In the footage, embedded above via TMZ, the man can be seen throwing punches in what appears to be a scuffle between Rockies and Dodgers fans, hitting multiple women in the face. The incident happened shortly after the Rockies’ victory. It’s still unknown if anyone sustained injuries, but one blow seemed to knock a woman to the ground. The man also punched someone else who was already on the ground.
DENVER, CO
Popculture

Albert Pujols Announces Divorce From Wife of 22 Years

Albert Pujols and his wife are getting a divorce. On Monday, the St. Louis Cardinals legend announced he and his wife, Deidre, are splitting up after 22 years of marriage, per the New York Post. This news is also happening as Deidre underwent successful brain surgery to remove a brain tumor.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
NJ.com

Ex-Mets reliever arrested, charged with DUI

Toronto Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker is in hot water after being arrested early Friday in Florida for driving under the influence. The Athletic reports Walker was booked at 2:02 a.m. ET and released on $500 bond. He returned to the Blue Jays for their spring training game Saturday...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#The Detroit Tigers
FanSided

Buccaneers can only laugh at ridiculous Antonio Brown offer

Antonio Brown may think that he can make it through a full season without making any mistake off the field, but the Buccaneers know better. Antonio Brown is not going to play another snap in the NFL. He may still be a very talented receiver with a phenomenal ability to run routes and make plays after the catch, but the baggage is too much for any team, especially the Buccaneers, to worry about.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Albert Pujols Chasing Barry Bonds For Elite MLB Home Run History

Albert Pujols may never catch or pass Barry Bonds on the all-time home runs list, but that doesn’t take away from all the history that Pujols has made over his 22-year career. Yesterday, the St. Louis Cardinals‘ icon hit a three-run homer to tie the game against the Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Spun

Kyrie Irving Punishment Announced: NBA World Reacts

In what may be the most unsurprising fine of the NBA calendar year, Nets guard Kyrie Irving was docked for his behavior towards the Celtics crowd in Game 1 of Brooklyn’s first round series against Boston. Per Shams Charania, “Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has been fined $50,000 for...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
ClutchPoints

Ronald Acuna Jr.’s fiery message to Braves fans amid next steps in MLB return

The Atlanta Braves have been in need of a boost out the gates as they look to defend their World Series title, and that’s exactly what is on the way for the club. Superstar outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. has been injured since last season when he suffered a torn ACL, but his long-awaited return is growing rapidly closer. Acuna is clearly fired up to be getting back to business, and he took to Twitter to share a message that will have the entire city of Atlanta buzzing.
ATLANTA, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Cy Young winner announces his retirement

A former Cy Young Award winner has decided to call it a career. Jake Arrieta was a guest on Monday’s episode of Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast. In his interview, Arrieta told hosts Big Cat and PFT Commenter that he is done pitching. Big Cat...
MLB
FanSided

Albert Pujols home runs: Cardinals slugger closing in on A-Rod

St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols hit another home run on Sunday afternoon, and he’s closing in on Alex Rodriguez has he chases No. 700. At this point in his career, Albert Pujols is little more than a part-time designated hitter and a slugger off the bench who can hit lefties with regularity. On Easter Sunday, Pujols did add to his resume in a big way, as the St. Louis legend hit his 681st career home run.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Gerrit Cole rescued meaningful baseball for Yankees teammate

Gerrit Cole had to come to the rescue for New York Yankees teammate Nestor Cortes on Sunday after a mistake by catcher Kyle Higashioka. Cortes started for the Yankees on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, and pitched a rare immaculate inning by striking out the side on nine pitches in the fourth inning. Obviously, it would be worth saving the baseball to commemorate the feat, but Higashioka tossed the ball into the crowd as he was coming off the field.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Simone Biles Hits a Home Run In Astros Jersey, Cutoff Shorts & Converse Sneakers With Fiance Jonathan Owens at Baseball Game

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Simone Biles and her fiance Jonathan Owens spent the day at the baseball stadium to watch a Houston Astros game. In a photo shared to her Instagram page today, the couple posed on the field repping the team’s jerseys. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) Biles wore a white button-up jersey with orange stripes framing the buttons and the sleeves. The Olympic gymnast kept things simple with...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Has A Suggestion For “The Match”

If it were up to Paige Spiranac, the participants in Capitol One’s “The Match” this June would look a little different. As it stands, the two best “older” quarterbacks in the NFL, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, are set to face the top two young guns, Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes in this year’s exhibition golf match on TNT on June 1.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

5 Boston Red Sox who won’t be on the roster by May 1

Who on the Boston Red Sox current roster won’t be there on May 1?. Major League Baseball allowed teams to have 28-man rosters going into the 2022 season. On May 1, the roster sizes must be reduced to 26 men. With injuries and Covid-19 still a concern it will be interesting to see how the Red Sox proceed.
BOSTON, MA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

52K+
Followers
43K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy