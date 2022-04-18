ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Peres Jepchirchir makes history with Boston Marathon win

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1da1U2_0fCeOEk800

With her victory in the Boston Marathon on Monday, Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya became the first athlete to win an Olympic marathon gold medal and the New York City and Boston marathons.

Jepchirchir, 28, the 2020 Tokyo Summer Games gold medalist and 2021 NYC champion, finished the 26.2-mile race with an unofficial time of 2 hours, 21 minutes and 1 second.

Competing in Boston for the first time, Jepchirchir won a back-and-forth finish against Ethiopia’s Ababel Yeshaneh. Kenya’s Mary Ngugi was third and Nell Rojas was the top American finisher in 10th place.

Evans Chebet, 33, won the men’s race in 2:06:51, with fellow Kenyans Lawrence Cherono and defending champion Benson Kipruto finishing second and third, respectively. Scott Fauble was the top U.S. finisher in seventh place.

It was the first major marathon victory for Chebet.

Switzerland’s Manuela Schar won the women’s wheelchair competition for the fourth time and Daniel Romanchuk of the U.S. won his second Boston title in the men’s wheelchair race.

It was the first time since 2019 that the marathon took place on its traditional spring date on Patriots’ Day. The 2020 race was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while the 2021 edition was held in October.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 179

Mable Marvine
1d ago

So you think Kenya is full of Lions and Hayenas. Just go to youtube and see how beautiful Kenya is...It's good to travel and explore the world that way will be educated.

Reply(1)
16
Robert Abdullah Quali
1d ago

yes Africans are very good runners they run long distance in very tough terrain and heat conditions. the Boston Marathon was probably the easiest race she ever won

Reply(4)
12
FIXITANDMOVEON
1d ago

It's not that hard for these Kenyan people. They wake up and run 30 miles to get the government cheese. Along the way they're chased by Lions, Hayenas, and Leopards. It all paid off, Congratulations!!🤣✌️👏

Reply(35)
46
Related
NBC Sports

Boston Marathon’s thrilling women’s finish celebrates historic anniversary

As Kenyan Evans Chebet crossed the finish line to win the Boston Marathon men’s race, it was clear that the story of the day was unfolding four miles behind him. In the women’s race that started eight minutes after the men, fellow Kenyan Peres Jepchirchir, the Olympic gold medalist, and Ethiopian Ababel Yeshaneh were about to drop Kenyan Joyciline Jepkosgei, the world No. 2 female marathoner last year.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Boston Marathon prize money: Here's how much the winners will take home

BOSTON — Boston Marathon champions are crowned with a gold-plated olive branch, hoist the silver trophy and go home with a big check. This year, for the 126th edition of the race, $879,500 in prize money will be divided among the top finishers. In the open division, first place...
CBS Boston

Boston Marathon Bombing Survivor Adrianne Haslet Crosses Finish Line Alongside Shalane Flanagan

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Marathon bombing survivor Adrianne Haslet returned to the course on Monday, crossing the finish line with the help of a veteran runner. Haslet teamed up to run side-by-side with Marblehead native Shalane Flanagan, who came out of retirement last year to run six marathons around the world in seven weeks. Shalane Flanagan and Adrianne Haslet cross the Boston Marathon finish line. (WBZ-TV) Haslet lost her left leg in the 2013 bombings, and in 2019 she was hit by a car while training for the marathon. She’s been working to get back to the 26.2-mile race ever since. She began training with Flanagan in January. “It was the best day of my life and I’m so proud of us,” Haslet said Monday after crossing the finish line.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

9 Couples Will Complete 6 Major World Marathons After They Run Boston Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) — It will be a grand achievement for nine couples when they cross the finish line for the Boston Marathon on Monday. They will have completed the world’s six major marathons as a group and will receive a medal that highlights each one of the races. The other major marathons they ran are New York, Chicago, Tokyo, Berlin, and London. One couple shared with WBZ-TV that they love the excitement in the city. “We absolutely love Boston. We arrived yesterday, but it is already one of my favorite cities, and I just love how enthusiastic everyone is about the marathon,” Beth Butler-Madden, who is from Wales. On Monday, 450 of the runners will be competing their sixth major marathon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Boston, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Boston, MA
City
Marathon, NY
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
NBC Sports

Video: Thrilling Boston Marathon women’s race determined in final seconds

When Kenyan runner Peres Jepchirchir pulled away from Ababel Yeshaneh with one mile remaining in the 2022 Boston Marathon, it appeared as if the winner of the women’s race had just announced herself. Jepchirchir, who won both Olympic gold and the New York Marathon title last year, is known...
Mashed

The 12 Absolute Best Fish Sandwiches In The US

As spring marks the return of sunshine, warm weather, and flowers, a just as meaningful return is the return of the fish sandwich for the Lenten season. Arguably the most ubiquitous of fast-food sandwiches is the Filet-O-Fish. First conceptualized in Ohio by Lou Groen, this beer-battered delight was first floated onto the menu to combat low hamburger sales during Lent (via the Smithsonian). Now some 60 years after Groen's initial recipe, this golden battered flaky delight has become much more than a Friday tradition; it is not only sold year-round, but has become a pop culture icon, inspired countless recipes and even good-natured feuds.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lawrence Cherono
Person
Evans Chebet
Mental_Floss

9 Fascinating Items That Went Down With 'Titanic'

When the Titanic sank to the floor of the North Atlantic just a few days into its maiden voyage, it took with it thousands of pounds of food, hundreds of sacks of mail (comprising 7 million pieces of correspondence), cargo ranging from Tiffany & Co. china to bales of rubber—and a number of interesting items belonging to its passengers, including priceless manuscripts, rare art, jewelry, and reels of film.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
The Associated Press

Zippy Chippy, horse racing’s lovable loser, dies at 31

Zippy Chippy, horse racing’s lovable loser for never winning in 100 races, has died at the age of 31. The bay gelding was living at the Bobby Frankel Division of Old Friends Thoroughbred Farm at Cabin Creek near Saratoga Race Course in upstate New York since 2010. The farm said he died Friday night. A veterinarian had yet to determine the cause, according to the farm’s Cynthia Grisolia.
ANIMALS
WHYY

Kenyan Evans Chebet wins Boston Marathon in return to spring

Peres Jepchirchir celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Boston Marathon women’s division by winning a see-saw sprint down Boylston Street on Monday as the race returned to its traditional Patriots’ Day spot in the schedule for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Running shoulder...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Marathon#American#Kenyans#Second Boston#Patriots
Mental_Floss

11 Unsinkable Facts About 'Titanic' Survivor Molly Brown

Better known to history as “the unsinkable Molly Brown,” Margaret Tobin Brown is arguably one of the most famous survivors of the RMS Titanic. On that fateful voyage, she helped others into lifeboats before boarding Lifeboat No. 6 herself, then encouraged fellow passengers on it to search for other survivors.
ENTERTAINMENT
CBS Boston

When Does The Boston Marathon Begin? A List Of The Different Start Times

BOSTON (CBS) — The start of the Boston Marathon is just hours away. What time does the race begin? The men’s wheelchair race starts at 9:02 a.m. The women’s wheelchair race begins at 9:05 a.m. The handcycle and duo teams will leave Hopkinton at 9:30 a.m. The professional men leave at 9:37 a.m. The professional women leave at 9:45 a.m. This will be the second marathon with a competitive para-athletics division, it starts at 9:50 a.m. Starting at 10 a.m., there will be waves for all of the remaining runners at 10, 10:25, 10:50, and 11:15 a.m.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Molly Seidel Dropped Out Of Boston Marathon At Mile 16 Due To Injury

BOSTON (CBS) – Olympic medalist Molly Seidel had to drop out of the Boston Marathon Monday due to injury. Seidel, who was making her Boston Marathon debut, pulled out around Mile 16. In a post on Instagram, Seidel said she was “completely gutted.” “Today was a really tough one but I’m all good,” Seidel said. “Hip is banged up but the decision to pull at mile 16 was to prevent anything from getting worse and not create a longer-term problem.” Seidel won a bronze medal in the marathon at the Tokyo Olympics.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Switzerland
Boston

10 must-see moments from the 2022 Boston Marathon

It was a beautiful day to run 26.2 miles. The sun was shining as the world’s oldest annual marathon made a return to its Patriots Day schedule for the first time since 2019. Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya and Ababel Yeshaneh of Ethiopia went stride for stride on Boylston, but Jepchirchir prevailed to victory.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

26 photos of absolutely triumphant Boston Marathon finishes

Boylston Street played host to thousands of powerful finishes this Marathon Monday. The 2022 Boston Marathon drew 25,314 athletes from 120 countries and all 50 U.S. states, and many of them were full of emotion when they finally crossed the famous finish line. Whether they sprinted, walked, or crawled over...
CBS Boston

Nell Rojas, Scott Fauble Were Top American Finishers At 2022 Boston Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) — The 2022 Boston Marathon belonged to the Kenyans, with Evans Chebet and Peres Jepchirchir winning the men’s and women’s races, respectively. But American runners had a pretty impressive showing on Monday, especially on the women’s side. Nell Rojas was the first American woman to finish with a time of 02:25:57, good for 10th place in the women’s field. She set out Monday morning to best her time from last fall — when she finished sixth with a 2:27:12 finish — and did just that by over a minute. Rojas was one of eight American women to finish in the...
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

52K+
Followers
43K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy