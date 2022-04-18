ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Report: ODU coach Ricky Rahne agrees to extension

 2 days ago

Old Dominion coach Ricky Rahne agreed to a one-year contract extension through 2026, ESPN reported Monday.

Rahne, 41, led the Monarchs to a 6-7 finish and the second bowl berth in program history last season.

Old Dominion started 1-5 before winning five straight games to earn a trip to the Myrtle Beach Bowl, where it lost 30-17 to Tulsa.

Rahne was hired in December 2019 after two seasons as the offensive coordinator at Penn State. ODU canceled the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

–Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

