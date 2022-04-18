ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Company overseeing consent decree for Aurora's safety agencies to host town hall Tuesday

By Julia Cardi julia.cardi@gazette.com
 2 days ago
Aurora Municipal Center John Leyba, special to Colorado Politics

The company overseeing Aurora's consent decree with the state will host a town hall Tuesday night to provide an update on the city's progress and gather input from residents.

The city chose IntegrAssure, based in Florida, to oversee Aurora's progress on addressing systemic issues with the city's police and fire departments. A report released last year by the attorney general's office found that the Aurora Police Department had patterns of violating residents' civil rights, using excessive force and showing bias toward people of color.

After the report was released, Aurora and the state entered into a consent decree, which is enforceable in court.

Tuesday's town hall will start at 7:30 p.m. and take place in the Aurora Room at the Aurora Municipal Center. People can also watch a livestream on AuroraTV.org or on the city's YouTube channel.

The Community Advisory Council will moderate a question-and-answer session. Residents are asked to submit questions by noon Tuesday to connect@auroramonitor.org or using the 'Contact Us' form on IntegrAssure's website.

Residents are also asked to say in their message whether they plan to attend the town hall in person and whether they would like to ask their question aloud.

The contact form and more information about the consent decree can be found at https://www.auroramonitor.org/.

Aurora entered into the consent decree under former Police Chief Vanessa Wilson, who was fired earlier this month by the city manager after leading the department for about two years.

