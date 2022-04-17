ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, OH

Helen Louise Fite, 94

Helen Louise Fite, age 94, of Williamsburg, Ohio and formerly of Georgetown, Ohio died Thursday, April 14, 2022 at the Anderson Mercy Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. Mrs. Fite worked for Head Start for sixteen years and was a member of the Georgetown United Methodist Church. She was born December 3, 1927 in Georgetown, Ohio the daughter of the late Mack Donald and Mary Frances (Myers) Liming.

