ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Aaron Rodgers set to team with Tom Brady at 'The Match' in June

By Wes Hodkiewicz
Packers.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY – Aaron Rodgers is returning to "The Match." This time around, however, the Packers' four-time NFL MVP will be teaming with Tom Brady instead of playing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback like he...

www.packers.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Buccaneers can only laugh at ridiculous Antonio Brown offer

Antonio Brown may think that he can make it through a full season without making any mistake off the field, but the Buccaneers know better. Antonio Brown is not going to play another snap in the NFL. He may still be a very talented receiver with a phenomenal ability to run routes and make plays after the catch, but the baggage is too much for any team, especially the Buccaneers, to worry about.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Rob Gronkowski Tweet

The 2022 NFL Draft is just 10 days away and there are bound to be some players that top NFL people are just totally off the mark on. But one old tweet about future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski before he was drafted is going viral today. On...
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Star Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Decision

The Cleveland Browns began their offseason voluntary workout program on Tuesday, and quarterback Baker Mayfield did not show up. If you’ve been following along, this is no surprise. Mayfield wants out of Cleveland, and the Browns made it clear they were moving on from him when they traded for Deshaun Watson.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Green Bay, WI
Local
Missouri Football
City
Tampa, FL
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Green Bay, WI
Football
Tampa, FL
Football
City
Buffalo, MO
Local
Wisconsin Football
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Pushed For Signing: NFL World Reacts

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers really wanted the team to sign Sammy Watkins and well, he got his wish. Watkins and the Packers agreed to a one-year contract last week as he gives the Packers another receiver heading into this season. Per Jordan Schultz, Rodgers loves Watkins’ talent and...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Todd McShay Shocked By What He’s Hearing About NFL Draft

With the NFL Draft a little over a week away, ESPN’s Todd McShay has unveiled some new information regarding Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean. Dean has been labeled a Day 1 prospect for the majority of this draft process. However, McShay is now hearing there’s a legit chance that Dean could slide out of the first round.
NFL
FanSided

Tom Brady’s cryptic Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen tweet sent Twitter into a tailspin

Tom Brady posted a cryptic tweet on Sunday mentioning other NFL stars and now fans are trying to guess what it means. Whenever Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady fires up something on Twitter, it’s going to have people talking. Brady knows this, as the man has quite the following. That’s why it’s easy to understand why NFL fans are going wild trying to figure out what Brady is trying to say with his latest post.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Tom Hall
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Popculture

NFL Team Reportedly Has Interest in Trading for Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield is looking to be traded after the Cleveland Browns acquired Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans. And looks like a team is ready to add the former first-round pick to their roster. According to The Athletic, the Carolina Panthers are interested in trading for Mayfield, but there are other quarterbacks they are targeting. The Panthers were one of the teams in the running to add Watson but could select a QB in the NFL Draft later this month.
NFL
The Spun

NBC Officially Announces New ‘Sunday Night Football’ Announcers

NBC’s Sunday Night Football team will look different next season. On Tuesday, NBC officially announced that its 2022 crew will consist of Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth and Melissa Stark. Collinsworth will remain the color commentator for NBC, which is great news considering he’s one of the best in the...
NFL
Sportico

Rodgers, Brady to Take on Mahomes, Allen as ‘The Match’ Ditches Golf Pros

Click here to read the full article. They don’t need pro golfers to keep the celebrity “Match” going over at Turner Sports. In the first edition of the golf event to take place under the corporate aegis of the newly-merged Warner Bros. Discovery, four legendary NFL quarterbacks will take to the links on June 1 in a two-on-two competition that is, once again, sponsored by Capital One and broadcast on the cable network TNT. Variety  reports that Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, who competed against each other last year, will team up and square off against Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in a 12-hole...
NFL
Packers.com

Pre-draft picture: Packers firmly in championship chase with Aaron Rodgers back under center

GREEN BAY – Aaron Rodgers is chasing championships and even more history, as the future Hall of Fame quarterback returns for an unprecedented 18th season with the Packers. After signing an extension in March to remain in Green Bay, Rodgers is vying to join Brett Favre as the only players in NFL history to win three consecutive AP MVP awards, which would tie Peyton Manning for the most in league history (five).
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Packers#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Hall Of Fame
The Spun

Kyler Murray Makes Offseason Decision: NFL World Reacts

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray keeps saying he’s committed to the NFL franchise. But actions always speak louder than words. His latest decision is being put under a microscope by NFL fans. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday morning that Murray will not be attending the team’s offseason...
NFL
NESN

Josh Allen Ribs Tom Brady After Announcement About QB-Led Golf Match

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal-caller Tom Brady will be on opposing sidelines much like they were during their AFC East rivalry days. This time, however, it will come in the latest celebrity golf match, which Brady teased prior to officially revealing the announcement Monday. The...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Steelers Claim Notable Wide Receiver: NFL World Reacts

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a savvy addition at the wide receiver position. Pittsburgh has claimed receiver Myles Boykin off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. This is a classic depth signing by the Steelers. Outside of Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool, they had next...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Tom Brady among four star QBs to compete in next iteration of The Match

The Match is coming back for a sixth installment in the summer. And this time it will feature four superstar NFL quarterbacks. Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will be pitted up against Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in the charity golf event on June 1. The 12-hole exhibition will be held at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas, beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET and airing on TNT.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

WR Jarvis Landry Reportedly Taking Visit Tomorrow

Jarvis Landry is set to make the next of his free agent visits on Wednesday. Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, “Five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry is visiting the Saints this week … Should be there tomorrow.”. Fowler also noted that “New Orleans has been looking for...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy