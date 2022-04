Thomas E. “Whitey” Wilson, Jr., age 74, of Georgetown, Ohio died Thursday, April 14, 20222 at his residence. He was retired from the Ball Corporation, formerly the Heekin Can Company and was a member of F.O.E. Lodge # 2293. He loved bowling, baseball, football, and horse racing. He was the owner of a race horse “Risk A Bid” which was his pride and joy. Whitey was born October 3, 1947 in Cincinnati...

