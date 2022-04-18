County YMCA plans Healthy Kids Day

MT. LEBANON (KDKA) – Many in Mount Lebanon are fighting to keep several positions from being cut. Staff and parents attended Tuesday night’s school board meeting to make their feelings known that these positions should not be on the chopping block. At least six unfilled personal care assistant positions are being targeted by the board to be eliminated from next year’s budget, so no one stands to lose a job, but supporters of the positions say they are understaffed, and those positions need filled, not cut. Wearing black during the meeting, dozens of teachers, staff, and parents were showing their...

MOUNT LEBANON, PA ・ 30 MINUTES AGO