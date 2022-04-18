Liverpool and Chelsea Into the FA Cup Final, Plus a Premier League and European Roundup

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel expressed his gratitude to have another cup final to look forward to after goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount downed Crystal Palace in the last four of the FA Cup at Wembley.The Blues saw the defence of their Champions League title end in midweek after they lost 5-4 to Real Madrid on aggregate and with Manchester City and Liverpool out in front in the Premier League, it left this competition as the club’s only realistic opportunity to add more silverware to the cabinet.With Roman Abramovich also in the process of selling Chelsea and therefore his...

