Liverpool and Chelsea Into the FA Cup Final, Plus a Premier League and European Roundup

Ralph Hasenhuttl is confident Southampton can agree a contract extension with in-form goalkeeper Fraser Forster.Forster, whose deal expires in the summer, has been out of favour for much of Hasenhuttl’s tenure, including being loaned to Celtic for the 2019-20 campaign.But the 34-year-old has been ever-present during Saints’ last 15 Premier League games, in addition to receiving an England recall for last month’s international friendlies with Switzerland and Ivory Coast.Forster was named man of the match after making a string of fine saves in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Arsenal and manager Hasenhuttl is hopeful of retaining his services beyond this season.“Absolutely,...
