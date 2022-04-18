ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool and Chelsea Into the FA Cup Final, Plus a Premier League and European Roundup

By Musa Okwonga
The Ringer
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMusa and Ryan begin by rounding up a busy weekend of European football, including some key results in Spain, France, and Germany, as well as the Dutch Cup final...

www.theringer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Paul Merson labels Cristiano Ronaldo 'a bad signing' for Manchester United because he is failing to lead them back into the Champions League... and says they don't have a '1% chance' of beating Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday

Arsenal legend Paul Merson has had his say on whether he believes Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United has been a success. Ronaldo, 37, made the move back to Old Trafford last summer after the club payed Juventus €15million (£12.9m) for his services. The talismanic Portugal captain netted...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Frank Lampard rejects claims Everton are 'off the hook' in their battle to avoid relegation by Sean Dyche's Burnley axe... and pays tribute to the ex-Clarets boss despite his jibe that the Toffees 'don't know how to win'

Frank Lampard has dismissed claims his Everton team have been 'let off the hook' in their battle to avoid relegation by Sean Dyche's sacking at fellow strugglers Burnley - insisting it 'does not affect' his side's bid to stay in the Premier League. Dyche was relieved of his duties by...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Dyche
The Ringer

Premier League Goal Machine Darren Bent on That Beach Ball Goal

Darrent Bent is a member of the exclusive Premier League 100 club, former England International, and is now a top-notch broadcaster! We sat down with Benty to chat about his great career, his time with England, the transition from playing into the media, and the most bizarre goal the Premier League has ever seen! From the best players he’s played to the analysis of his Talk Sport colleagues! This one has it all!
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Dyche sacking does not alter Everton’s chances of survival, Lampard claims

Frank Lampard has said Everton cannot expect to benefit from Sean Dyche’s shock sacking because Burnley are adept at fighting for Premier League survival. Burnley’s decision on Friday to remove their long-serving manager has been portrayed in some quarters as a boost to Everton’s chances of avoiding relegation, given Dyche’s experience and the timing of his removal. Everton, who host Leicester on Wednesday, are three points above their relegation rivals with a game in hand and Lampard insists only his team, not events at Turf Moor, can determine the club’s top-flight status.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Chelsea Into#European Roundup#Burnley
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel ‘grateful’ for another chance of Wembley glory with Chelsea

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel expressed his gratitude to have another cup final to look forward to after goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount downed Crystal Palace in the last four of the FA Cup at Wembley.The Blues saw the defence of their Champions League title end in midweek after they lost 5-4 to Real Madrid on aggregate and with Manchester City and Liverpool out in front in the Premier League, it left this competition as the club’s only realistic opportunity to add more silverware to the cabinet.With Roman Abramovich also in the process of selling Chelsea and therefore his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester City remain without Kyle Walker because of an ankle issue. City will continue to assess Kevin de Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan, who were not risked against Liverpool on Saturday because of respective foot and knee issues. Ruben Dias, who is poised to return after seven weeks out, will also...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
FA Cup
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
SB Nation

Manchester City v Brighton: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City face a stiff test in Brighton. The Premier League is rolling as the race comes to the final matches. Time and Date: Wednesday 20 April 2022, Kickoff at 20:00 (GMT-UK) 3.00 pm (EST, USA) Referee: Mike Dean. Assistants: Darren Cann, Eddie Smart. Fourth official: Robert Jones. VAR: Chris...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Southampton hopeful of contract extension for in-form Fraser Forster

Ralph Hasenhuttl is confident Southampton can agree a contract extension with in-form goalkeeper Fraser Forster.Forster, whose deal expires in the summer, has been out of favour for much of Hasenhuttl’s tenure, including being loaned to Celtic for the 2019-20 campaign.But the 34-year-old has been ever-present during Saints’ last 15 Premier League games, in addition to receiving an England recall for last month’s international friendlies with Switzerland and Ivory Coast.Forster was named man of the match after making a string of fine saves in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Arsenal and manager Hasenhuttl is hopeful of retaining his services beyond this season.“Absolutely,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Lampard on Mina's return, home form and facing Leicester

Frank Lampard has been speaking to the media before Everton host Leicester City on Wednesday. Yerry Mina will be in the squad and Donny van de Beek is also in contention. On Mina's return, Lampard said: "It’s great to have him back because he’s a big personality in the dressing room and he’s a big player for us."
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

How to watch Newcastle vs. Crystal Palace: Live stream, TV channel, Wednesday's Premier League start time

The Premier League is back in action on Wednesday. Current Records: Crystal Palace 8-10-13; Newcastle United 9-13-10 Newcastle United and Crystal Palace are even-steven against one another since October of 2017 (3-3-3), but likely not for long. Newcastle's homestand continues as they prepare to take on Crystal Palace at 2:45 p.m. ET April 20 at St. James' Park. The Magpies are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Everton v Leicester City

Everton centre-back Yerry Mina is available following his recovery from a thigh injury, although manager Frank Lampard says the Colombian's workload will need to be carefully managed. Donny van de Beek also comes back into contention but Andros Townsend, Nathan Patterson and Tom Davies remain out. James Maddison is likely...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy