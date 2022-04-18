ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exploding Kittens: Tom Ellis, Lucy Liu Cast in Adult Animated Series, as Netflix Also Announces Mobile Game

By Matt Webb Mitovich
Kittens gonna be exploding alllllll over Netflix .

The ever-evolving streaming giant announced on Monday its plan to launch both a mobile game and a TV series adapted from the Exploding Kittens card game. Which I just learned is a thing.

Exploding Kittens — The Game will launch on Netflix in May, to be followed in 2023 by an adult animated comedy series starring Tom Ellis ( Lucifer ), Abraham Lim ( The Boys ), Lucy Liu ( Elementary ), Ally Maki ( Cloak & Dagger ), Mark Proksch ( What We Do in the Shadows ) and Sasheer Zamata ( Home Economics ).

In the animated series, which is titled (surprise) Exploding Kittens , “the eternal conflict between Heaven and Hell reaches epic proportions when both God and the Devil are sent to Earth — in the bodies of chunky house cats.”

Update: According to everyone’s assorted Instagrams, Ellis will be voicing God Cat… Zamata will be Devil Cat… Lim and Maki are playing siblings, and Liu their mom.

Shane Kosakowski and Matthew Inman will serve as showrunners and exec-produce with Mike Judge, Greg Daniels and Dustin Davis, Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping, and Exploding Kittens franchise creators Elan Lee and The Oatmeal’s Inman.

Exploding Kittens — The Game promises to retain the same gameplay as its source material, where players draw cards aiming to avoid the Exploding Kitten. Players will also enjoy two new cards: Radar (which reveals to players the position of the Exploding Kitten closest to the top of the card deck), and Flip Flop (which reverses the order of the cards in the deck).

Future cards and game mechanics will be themed around the animated series so you can play with favorite characters and “bring the show to life.” Offering both single and multiplayer options, the game will be available to Netflix members without additional fees or in-app purchases.

What do you think about Netflix’s foray into gaming, and the companion series?

