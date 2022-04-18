ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Few lingering showers today

By Katie Donovan
WLWT 5
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA few showers linger around Greater...

www.wlwt.com

WAFF

A few morning showers followed by a clear, cooler and breezy afternoon

Happy Wednesday! A few lingering showers this morning but we are drying out from here on out!. Storms last night brought heavy rain and gusty winds and now the rain is coming to an end. A few showers will continue out there this morning with the clouds. These should be gone by 8 or 9 AM at the latest and from there we clear out. We’ll see some sunshine for a brief time this morning and into the early afternoon. However, another round of clouds will race in by the middle of the day and afternoon. Temperatures will be much cooler this afternoon compared to Tuesday as we will only see highs into the low 60s, with many not even making the upper 50s. Wind should stay breezy through the rest of the day today as well, gusting from the southwest at 15 to 30 mph.
WETM

Broken clouds today with stray showers, shower chances increase tonight

Rain showers are welcoming our day but will not be the case throughout the whole day. Drier air moves in late morning and clouds break apart a bit. Broken cloud cover with us this afternoon with stray showers possible. Our next chance for rain showers moves in tonight as an area of low pressure moves up the East Coast. These rain showers move through early overnight. Aside from the showers, we see mostly cloudy conditions. Broken cloud cover starts our day on Friday with stray showers lingering. Active weather continues as we head into Friday afternoon with isolated light showers being possible. Lake-enhancement adds in more moisture and allows for more scattered showers Friday night. As temperatures drop Friday night, some wet snowflakes may try to mix in.
#Cincinnati
KSNT

Cold front moves through today as scattered showers continue

With occasional rain showers on Tuesday, temperatures will start in the 40s, climb briefly to the 50s before a cold front slides east. That will drop our temperatures down into the upper 30s, potentially, by the time we get to this evening. The best chance for rain to mix with...
NBC4 Columbus

Cooler temps, few more rain showers coming to Columbus area

After a bumpy afternoon/evening with showers and storms around, with multiple reports of hail and wind, we are now seeing calming conditions in our area. Winds will be breezy still overnight tonight, as temperatures slowly fall back to the middle 40s, still well above normal for this time of the year.
COLUMBUS, OH
WETM

Active weather returns today as rain showers move in

Active weather returns today as our next weather system moves in. This morning, we are seeing mixed showers across parts of the Twin Tiers while others are just seeing some clouds. These showers move out through the morning but rain showers are quick to enter the region this afternoon. All of this active weather is associated with a low pressure system that pushes in from the West. Rain showers continue into tonight. The heaviest of rain falls overnight. Highs today are near 50 with overnight lows in the upper 30s. Showers linger into early Thursday. Drier air moves in Thursday afternoon but some stray showers are still possible. Another area of low pressure moves in for Thursday night and brings more rounds of rain showers. We are a bit warmer on Thursday as highs reach the low 60s.
KSNT

Chilly and windy today as storm system lingers

Scattered showers look to remain possible through the day today, mainly in the eastern half of the area. A few snowflakes could mix in early Wednesday until we climb into the 40s, as well. It’s going to feel pretty cold today, too, as our winds continue to be breezy out...
NBC4 Columbus

Showers, few strong storms possible, much cooler by the weekend

A slow-moving storm system will lift northeast through the Midwest into the western Great Lakes tonight. Showers will be on and off through the afternoon. Skies will brighten at times, which will allow temperatures to rise to near 70 by this evening, triggering scattered strong to severe thunderstorms ahead of a cold front. Some storms […]
WTHR

Few Rain Showers Friday and a Few Snow Showers Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS — A few showers are possible tonight and it will be another chilly night as low temperatures fall into the upper 30s. The Friday forecast isn't a washout but a few rain showers are possible Friday afternoon and evening. The day will be mostly cloudy with highs near 50.
El Paso News

Roxy’s Tuesday Forecast: Chilly with a few scattered showers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone!⛅️ Happy Tuesday!. Officially the third day of Spring and we are still not feeling those Spring-like temperatures! As a matter of fact we cooled down even more!. We are expecting a high of 58 with calm Easterly winds at...
NBC12

Forecast: Few showers Thursday evening, Drier Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Heaviest rain today falls on SE side of Richmond. Drier and much cooler this weekend and early next week. Thursday Evening: Few lingering showers and an isolated storm. Total rain amounts from 1/4″ in RVA then 1 to 4″ inches (in localized downpours on the SE side of VA) expected. Lows in the upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
