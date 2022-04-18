ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta United confirms ruptured Achilles for goalkeeper Brad Guzan

By Andy And Randy, Wendy Adams
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=027WZ0_0fCeKGeQ00

Atlanta United today announced that Brad Guzan suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in his right leg during Saturday’s 0-0 draw vs. FC Cincinnati.

The goalkeeper will have surgery at a date still to be determined this week.

Guzan went down in the second half of Saturday's match with a non-contact injury and had to be stretchered off the field. He was replaced with Bobby Shutteworth who has 13 years of MLS experience.

Shuttlesworth ranks fourth in saves with 691 and has made a total of 231 appearances with New England Revolution, Minnesota United FC and Chicago Fire FC respectively.

The Five Stripes are dealing with a multitude of injuries. Josef Martinez if out the next 6-8 weeks after undergoing surgery on his right knee. Osvaldo Alonso suffered a torn ACL earlier this month and Matheus Rossetto is out with a hamstring injury.

