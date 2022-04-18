ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Canada to ban foreigners from buying homes for two years as prices soar

By TheRealDeal, Nexstar Media Wire
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ATLaK_0fCeJsiT00

( TheRealDeal ) – Canada, one of the world’s most expensive housing markets, is cracking down on foreign buyers.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland’s budget, proposed this week, includes a measure that would ban most foreigners from buying homes for two years, Bloomberg reported. The move underscores efforts by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to bring the market under control after home prices jumped by more than 50 percent in two years.

Police speak to Scottish leader Sturgeon over mask slip-up

“I don’t think prices are going to fall as a result, though I do think it takes away at least some of the competition in what is the most competitive market in Canadian housing history,” Simeon Papailias, founder of real estate investment firm REC Canada told Bloomberg. “I don’t think a two-year band-aid is going to have an impact on what’s a fundamental lack of supply.”

Freeland’s budget also calls for several billion dollars of funding to build affordable housing and to help local governments build homes faster.

The budget also includes legislation that will help young Canadians save money for home down payments. The proposed measure would allow those under the age of 40 to save up to CA$40,000 (US$31,900) in a new tax-exempt vehicle.

The ban won’t apply to students, foreign workers or foreign citizens who are permanent residents of Canada.

During last year’s election, Trudeau proposed a ban on another practice that many say pushes up prices: Blind bidding, which is commonplace in Canada, keeps offers on a home secret when it’s being auctioned. Some say it amounts to a way for sellers to drive up prices because bidders feel compelled to offer as much as they can.Read more

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Trudeau
MarketWatch

‘The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift’: Home sales may drop 25% by the end of summer, according to this analyst

The popular spring home-buying season is just ramping up. But one analyst is warning that it could be a bust. Ian Shepherdson, chief economist and founder of research consulting firm Pantheon Macroeconomics, is predicting a dramatic fall in the pace of home sales this year. In a research note, he projected that existing-home sales will drop roughly 25% from the annual pace of 6.02 million set in February to a rate of 4.5 million by the end of summer.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Affordable Housing#Bloomberg#Scottish#Rec Canada#Canadians
24/7 Wall St.

This City Has Run Out of Homes For Sale

There may not have been any time since World War II when home prices have risen as fast as in the last two years. According to the carefully followed S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices, in January, home prices rose 19.2% nationwide compared to the same month last year.  Among the reasons for the January rise in […]
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy