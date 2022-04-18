ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12 Raspberry Breakfast Recipes That Help Quell Inflammation

By Kayla Hui, MPH
 1 day ago
You'll look forward to waking up to these dietitian-approved raspberry breakfast recipes. Image Credit: A_Lein/iStock/GettyImages

Beyond being delicious, raspberries are an antioxidant-rich food that can help fight inflammation. These berries can neutralize free radicals that damage healthy cells, says Justine Chan, MHSc, RD, CDE.

"Raspberries also contain a high level of anthocyanins, an anti-inflammatory compound that gives food their distinctive red, purple blueish coloring," says Grace Hamrick, RD, a dietitian based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

​We tapped Chan and Hamrick to get their input on incorporating the mighty red berry into your a.m. meals. Below, find raspberry breakfast recipes that will keep you energized throughout the morning.

  • 344 calories
  • 5 grams of protein

Banana isn't the only fruit in banana bread. Raspberries make for a tasty pairing and this recipe has one pint of fresh raspberries. "A serving size is 1 cup of raspberries," which provides around 65 calories, Hamrick says.

​​Get the Raspberry Banana Bread recipe and nutrition info at Amanda’s Easy Recipes.

  • 378 calories
  • 14 grams of protein

If you're looking to load your morning with an antioxidant and fiber-rich meal, this raspberry chia pudding has you covered. Each serving has 378 calories and 14 grams of protein. Nestled in between the layers of chia is a raspberry compote. You can add more whole raspberries as a topping.

​​Get the Raspberry Chia Pudding recipe and nutrition info at Love and Zest.

  • 354 calories
  • 18 grams of protein

Toast makes for a quick breakfast option, and this one only takes 10 minutes to prep. Each slice combines Greek yogurt, cinnamon, a hint of maple syrup and a handful of raspberries.

​​Get the Raspberry Yogurt Toast recipe and nutrition info at Eating Bird Food.

  • 312 calories
  • 16 grams of protein

You can incorporate more protein into your diet with this high-protein overnight oats recipe that boasts 16 grams of protein. While some overnight oats don't offer much in the flavor department, this one tastes just like brownies. It's like having dessert for breakfast.

Get the High Protein Brownie Batter Overnight Oats recipe and nutrition info at Dishing Out Health.

  • 295 calories
  • 9 grams of protein

If you're craving cheesecake but don't want the extra calories, try these lightened-up overnight oats instead. The blend of cream cheese, Greek yogurt and oats give the dish its cheesecake-like consistency, and the raspberries add a hint of sweetness. Unlike your go-to diner's cheesecake, this option is only 295 calories and has 9 grams of protein per serving.

Get the Raspberry Cheesecake Overnight Oats recipe and nutrition info at Dishing Out Health.

  • 211 calories
  • 1 gram of protein

Eating cereal can become a regular thing with how delicious this chocolate chunk raspberry granola is. The recipe consists of organic oats, shredded coconut and cacao powder. It also calls for freeze-dried raspberries, which minimizes food spoilage, Chan says.

Get the Chocolate Chunk Raspberry Granola recipe and nutrition info at A Beautiful Plate.

  • 33 calories
  • 1 gram of protein

Jams tend to be high in sugar content but this option is added sugar-free. To make the concoction, mix raspberries, chia seeds, vanilla extract and lemon zest and spread over a piece of sprouted toast when done.

Get the Berry Chia Jam recipe and nutrition info at Nutriciously.

  • 191 calories
  • 13 grams of protein

This rich red smoothie relies on frozen mixed berries. Buying raspberries frozen can "maximize its vitamin and antioxidant potential," Chan says. "Frozen fruit is generally picked at peak ripeness and does not have to undergo blanching like vegetables, which can result in vitamin losses."

Get the Berry Protein Smoothie recipe and nutrition info at Real Food Whole Life.

  • 109 calories
  • 4 grams of protein

At 109 calories and 4 grams of protein per serving, this whole-wheat pancake recipe makes for a tasty and nutritious breakfast option. After you're done cooking the cakes, you can top them off with whole raspberries, which are best eaten raw to retain their nutritional value, Chan says.

Get the Whole-Wheat Pancakes With Raspberries recipe and nutrition info at Love and Zest.

  • 136 calories
  • 3 grams of protein

This luscious smoothie only requires four ingredients: strawberries, raspberries, a banana and chia seeds. Feel free to add a scoop of your favorite vegan protein powder for some extra satiating power.

Get the Hot Pink Chia Berry Smoothie recipe at the Endless Meal.

  • 96 calories
  • 3 grams of protein

If you're looking for a quick and easy breakfast option, give these raspberry energy balls a try. They're loaded with protein and fiber, making them a nutritious on-the-go breakfast or afternoon snack option. Each ball is made of rolled oats, coconut, hemp seeds, white chocolate and freeze-dried raspberries.

Get the Raspberry White Chocolate Energy Balls recipe at Dishing Out Health.

  • 540 calories
  • 20 grams of protein

Filled with rolled oats, peanut butter and raspberries, this 540-calorie oatmeal will help sustain your energy throughout the morning. Beyond being uncomplicated to make, this recipe can be prepped the night before so you don't have to skip breakfast the next morning.

Get the Peanut Butter Cookie Baked Oatmeal recipe at Dishing Out Health.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MCWsD_0fCeJoQn00
Image Credit: LIVESTRONG.com Creative

